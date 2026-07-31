E-International Relations is the world’s leading source for International Relations scholarship and insight, reaching over 3 million readers annually via our web, email and social channels. We offer a cost effective way to advertise university degree courses (undergraduate or Master's), academic publications, educational resources – and any other product/initiative – to an engaged audience.

Over 50% of our readers are students who plan to undertake further study.

Approximately 70% of our readers are outside North America/Western Europe: a truly global reach.

We offer a bespoke alternative to standard click through/keyword web display advertising, which most people instinctively ignore (or block). Our adverts are placed in an integrated and tasteful manner alongside our other content.

Dozens of universities have advertised with us – including Cambridge, George Washington, Duke, Bath, Australian National University, Georgetown, Trinity, SOAS, San Francisco State, Tartu, Queen Mary, Birmingham, Cardiff, Newcastle, Otago, Melbourne, Leeds, National University of Singapore, Exeter and Oxford. Our clients have also included a range of academic publishers such as Oxford University Press, Cambridge University Press, Pearson and Routledge – as well as a number of independent publishers. We have also hosted non academic clients such as NATO, a number of podcasts, and a range of NGOs.

Please direct all advertising enquiries to stephen.mcglinchey@uwe.ac.uk with the subject line/title ‘Advertising’. All prices are in British pounds sterling (GBP). We can accept payment via bank transfer, credit card, or PayPal.

BANNERS

Banners display to all readers of the E-International Relations website at the top of our homepage and directs users to your website of choice. Your link will also appear in our sponsored area. The multiple locations your advert appears, and the bespoke placements, ensure that it appears natively (rather than as an obvious click-type advert) and invites a high click through rate. Banners can be placed for one month, or multiple months running consecutively. When booking, please let us know your start and end date (e.g. 1 January–30 Feb).

Fee

Banners are available in two formats, based on prominence of placement:

Headline Banner: £500 GBP per 30 day cycle. Standard Banner: £250 GBP per 30 day cycle.

Specs

One accompanying image of 600 (w) x 400 (h) in jpeg or png (static image only). *To support mobile devices, please ensure text on this is legible when viewed at 50% resolution (300 x 200).

A hyperlink (a trackable UTM link if possible).

A sentence-length script to accompany your advert (125-185 characters).

NEWSLETTER AND SOCIAL

Adding advertising on our newsletter and social channels is a great way to enhance a campaign by adding it to advertising on our website. It is also an effective method of promotion when used on its own.

Our LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter/X and our Substack Newsletter reach over 100,000 of our most engaged readers. If you would like to us place an advert on these channels we offer the following service which is based on a 30 day campaign cycle:

One post on each of the following: LinkedIn, Twitter/X, and Facebook.

Placement on two newsletters (one every fortnight).

Fee



£125 GBP per 30 day cycle.

*20% discount if booked alongside any of our other advertising options.



Specs

One accompanying image of 600 (w) x 400 (h) in jpeg or png (static image only)

*To support mobile devices, please ensure text on this is legible when viewed at 50% resolution (300 x 200).

A hyperlink (a trackable UTM link if possible).

A sentence-length script to accompany your advert (125-185 characters).

SPONSORED POST

Sponsored posts feature on our home page alongside our other daily publications, are emailed to our subscribers, and are posted on our social channels (LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter/X) – ensuring full coverage that reaches every reader. Sponsored posts stay online permanently at a dedicated hyperlink. We carefully vet sponsored posts and, through an editorial process, ensure they meet quality benchmarks.

Fee



£250 GBP per post.



Specs

One accompanying image of 600 (w) x 400 (h) in jpeg or png (static image only). *To support mobile devices, please ensure text on this is legible when viewed at 50% resolution (300 x 200).

A title of 50–75 characters (including spaces)

A well written body text script of 250–750 words with any hyperlinks embedded as needed.

We are happy to discuss custom design/formatting, such as placing additional images or branding on the post.

Please direct all advertising enquiries to

Dr Stephen McGlinchey

Editor-in-Chief and Publisher

e: stephen.mcglinchey@uwe.ac.uk

t: +44 (0) 1173282622