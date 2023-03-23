E-International Relations

E-International Relations

E-International Relations
Thinking Global
Thinking Global Podcast – Arne Westad on Global Politics
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Thinking Global Podcast – Arne Westad on Global Politics

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E-International Relations

Arne Westad (Yale University) speaks about what it is to 'think globally' when it comes to international politics, the potential for a new Cold War, Sino-US relations, developing states in the international order, and what it is to think about global politics 'in language'.

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This is an encore presentation, republished as part of our move of our operations to Substack. You can still listen to new, and past, episodes of Thinking Global wherever you get your podcasts (such as Apple and Spotify) – and, now also here on Substack.

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