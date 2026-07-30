Boko Haram E Ir 1.47MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Post 2001 the phenomenon of Boko Haram has dominated policy debates among academics and policymakers interested in African and Nigerian politics. Yet, many issues about the sect remain unclear and contested. This collection of articles on Boko Haram by selected experts is essential reading for those interested in Nigeria, and the broader issues of state building, terrorism, humanitarian emergencies, conflict resolution and intrastate violence.

Table of contents

WHAT DO WE REALLY KNOW ABOUT BOKO HARAM?

– Jideofor Adibe

UNDERSTANDING BOKO HARAM’S ATTACKS ON TELECOMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE

– Freedom Onuoha

BOKO HARAM, IDENTITY AND THE LIMITS OF COUNTER-TERRORISM

– Hussein Solomon

NIGERIA’S VULNERABILITY TO CYBER WARFARE

– Denise N. Baken

THE PSYCHOLOGICAL MAKE-UP OF ‘MUHAMMAD YUSUF’

– Abeeb Salaam

WHY NIGERIA IS NOT WINNING THE ANTI-BOKO HARAM WAR

– Hakeem Onapajo

RESPONSES OF THE NIGERIAN DEFENSE AND INTELLIGENCE ESTABLISHMENTS TO THE CHALLENGE OF BOKO HARAM

– Osumah Oarhe

U.S CONGRESS AND BOKO HARAM

– Caitlin C. Poling

BOKO HARAM AND THE ISOLATION OF NORTHERN NIGERIA: REGIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL IMPLICATIONS

– Joseph Siegle