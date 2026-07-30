Post 2001 the phenomenon of Boko Haram has dominated policy debates among academics and policymakers interested in African and Nigerian politics. Yet, many issues about the sect remain unclear and contested. This collection of articles on Boko Haram by selected experts is essential reading for those interested in Nigeria, and the broader issues of state building, terrorism, humanitarian emergencies, conflict resolution and intrastate violence.
Table of contents
WHAT DO WE REALLY KNOW ABOUT BOKO HARAM?
– Jideofor Adibe
UNDERSTANDING BOKO HARAM’S ATTACKS ON TELECOMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE
– Freedom Onuoha
BOKO HARAM, IDENTITY AND THE LIMITS OF COUNTER-TERRORISM
– Hussein Solomon
NIGERIA’S VULNERABILITY TO CYBER WARFARE
– Denise N. Baken
THE PSYCHOLOGICAL MAKE-UP OF ‘MUHAMMAD YUSUF’
– Abeeb Salaam
WHY NIGERIA IS NOT WINNING THE ANTI-BOKO HARAM WAR
– Hakeem Onapajo
RESPONSES OF THE NIGERIAN DEFENSE AND INTELLIGENCE ESTABLISHMENTS TO THE CHALLENGE OF BOKO HARAM
– Osumah Oarhe
U.S CONGRESS AND BOKO HARAM
– Caitlin C. Poling
BOKO HARAM AND THE ISOLATION OF NORTHERN NIGERIA: REGIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL IMPLICATIONS
– Joseph Siegle