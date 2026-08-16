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Yashar Vafaei Mamaghani's avatar
Yashar Vafaei Mamaghani
4d

One of the most important questions raised here is not simply why states obey, but why bureaucracies sometimes refuse to implement what the state commands. The contrast between Pisa and Denmark suggests that administrative capacity alone does not determine political outcomes. Institutional culture, social norms, legitimacy, and the autonomy of actors within the state can determine whether bureaucracy becomes an instrument of coercion—or a barrier against it.

This also raises a broader institutional question: state capacity without institutional constraints can amplify the power of the state, but state capacity combined with legitimacy, accountability, and autonomous institutions can become a mechanism for protecting society from the abuse of power. The real challenge, therefore, is not simply building capable states, but designing institutions capable of constraining what state capacity can be used to do.

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Ricardo Reis's avatar
Ricardo Reis
4d

Jews & other minorities, ie, others “others”, have been persecuted since medieval times. Where was Secularism during the many progroms before the XX century? Scale is about social organisation exploiting technological capability … can’t really see the point … sorry, I got lost mid way of the article.

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