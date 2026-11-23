This case is not about the legitimacy of the Kosovo Liberation Army and its goal of an independent Kosovo. This case is not concerned with weighing the responsibilities of one side against those of the other. This case is not concerned with the crimes Serbian forces and paramilitaries undoubtedly committed against Kosovo-Albanians. This case is not concerned with any claim of self-defence.

With these words, Presiding Judge Charles L. Smith III of Trial Panel II of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers opened his summary of the judgment in Thaçi et al., clarifying that “this summary is not part of the Judgment”. Declarations as to the symbolic effect of a judgment have made frequent appearances in the public pronouncements of international criminal judgments in recent years. And yet, it seems that the Trial Panel went the extra mile to try the impossible: the depiction of the judgment “concerned with facts and circumstances relevant to the charges against the Accused in this case”, guided “by the principle that its role is to assess the evidence in determination of the truth and to ensure that justice is done”. In reality, it was certain from the outset that the judgment would pave the way for a concerted reaction from Kosovo. It is therefore neither appropriate nor useful to analyse this judgment regardless of its context and impact. This context also comprises a scale of witness interference that has led to several obstruction of justice proceedings: in 2022, 2024 and especially one against Hashim Thaçi, Bashkim Smakaj, Isni Kilaj, Fadil Fazliu and Hajredin Kuçi, where the judgment has been rendered just recently.

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The War Crimes Judgment and immediate reactions in Kosovo

In fact, recent events show that an analysis of the Thaçi et al judgment must be done in reverse chronological order: On 16 September 2026, the Kosovo Specialist Chambers convicted four former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) – Hashim Thaçi, Kadri Veseli, Rexhep Selimi and Jakup Krasniqi – of the war crimes of unlawful or arbitrary detention, cruel treatment, torture and murder. The Trial Panel sentenced Thaçi and Krasniqi to 25 years’ imprisonment, Veseli to 18 years and Selimi to 13 years; the judgment is not final. The immediate reactions to this judgement ranged from KLA war veterans to large sections of society taking to the streets to protest the verdict. They soon reached Kosovo politics: Kosovo Parliament amended the founding law of the Tribunal, the Law on the Specialist Chambers and the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office – a lex specialis law to new Article 162 of the Kosovo Constitution. To amend Article 162 itself would require two-thirds of all Assembly members, including two-thirds of those holding reserved or guaranteed seats for non-majority communities (see in more detail here). This being said, Kosovo Parliament envisaged a route through an ordinary amendment law, which requires a less high majority threshold (see in more detail here). The proposed amendments were sponsored by the party of former president Hashim Thaçi, the PDK, and have now reached Parliament again after the PDK asked the president to return it due to implementation concerns.

These political developments can by no means merely be set aside as temporary reactions to a judgment by an international tribunal – a judgment that was expected to raise both backlash and support anyway. Instead, the concrete measures by Kosovo Parliament have a threefold direct impact on the Tribunal: it delegitimises it by altering the founding document; it impacts the implementation of the judgment and influences the appeals procedures. It is therefore hard to analyse the Thaçi et al judgment without this context. Unsurprisingly, the European Union has stressed that Kosovo must respect the court’s verdict and any moves against the KSC will be seen as an interference with justice. The KSC’s President, Judge Ekaterina Trendafilova, issued a video address following the passage of controversial legal changes by the Kosovo Assembly, stating that “no one can dictate to judges how to interpret and apply the law.” She emphasized that the KSC operate entirely free from political considerations, preferences, or external interference.

The legislative responses to the War Crimes Judgment as déjà-vus

It should be stressed that the KSC as an institution has been criticised from day one. This is unfair because it was limited to crimes allegedly committed by KLA members, while crimes committed by Serbian forces remained outside its mandate. The significance of the amendment law that lies (again) before the Kosovo Parliament is, however, that it is a déjà-vu: It reopens legal debates that have been solved by Chambers of the KSC (including the Constitutional Chamber) and attempts to give them a different outcome, this time by tackling the founding documents. This is not to say that the KSC Law cannot be amended. However, the KSC Law cannot be amended without bringing the EU and the Constitutional Chamber to the table, as part of Kosovo’s international and constitutional obligations.

And here lies the first déjà-vu: Attempts to change the foundational instrument of the KSC have become a recurring theme in the short history of the Tribunal. In December 2017, Kosovo Parliament attempted to repeal the law on the KSC, but the initiative failed following strong reactions from the EU and the US (see here). In August 2020, Thaçi submitted a constitutional amendment aiming to replace the existing “termination clause” contained in Article 162(13), which affects the operations of the KSC and SPO. Back then, a legal debate unfolded about the interpretation of Article 144(3) of the Kosovo Constitution:

Amendments to this Constitution may be adopted by the Assembly only after the President of the Assembly of Kosovo has referred the proposed amendment to the Constitutional Court for a prior assessment that the proposed amendment does not diminish any of the rights and freedoms set forth in Chapter II of this Constitution.

The Constitutional Court of Kosovo seems to have a broad reading of that provision: an amendment and its substantive law need to be scrutinized against the rights in the Constitution plus European Convention on Human Rights. In addition, Article 113(3.4) also vests the Constitutional Court with the jurisdiction to control the “compatibility of a proposed constitutional amendment with binding international agreements ratified under this Constitution and the review of the constitutionality of the procedure followed.” So when the amendment became an issue for the Constitutional Chamber of the KSC (referred by the Speaker of the Kosovo Assembly to the Specialist Chamber of the Constitutional Court for a prior assessment, as required by the Constitution), the Chamber ruled that it contradicts this provision by diminishing fundamental rights and violating binding international agreements.

The focal point was the so-called “Exchange of letters” as an international agreement (ratified later in Kosovo Parliament) including the intent to establish a KSC whose mission would be to investigate and adjudicate the findings of the Council of Europe Report. Deleting a reference to this agreement from paragraph 13 and paragraph 14 would violate, amongst others, the right to independent and effective investigation under the procedural heads of Articles 25 and 27 of the Constitution and Articles 2 and 3 of the Convention; and it would violate this agreement in itself, since it intended that the KSC function in an autonomous manner, which includes establishing its own legal framework. The Chamber concludes from the exchange of letters that,“

the work of and the mandate delegated in order to operate the aforementioned [KSC] […] shall continue until such time as Kosovo is notified by the Council of the [EU] that the investigations have been concluded and that any proceedings by judicial chambers resulting therefrom have been concluded.

Back then, the lack of consultation with the EU prior to the amendment was already seen as a violation of international agreements.

Comparison with past attempts to change an international(ised) tribunal’s jurisdiction

The new law would in effect revisit this issue but this time, the new law does not provide for seeking the opinion of the Specialist Chamber of the Constitutional Court – nor the opinion of the EU. This is like changing the door locks in a house of many parties, a house whose purpose is to give shelter to victims of international crimes. When one of the drafters of the amendments admitted that the amendments were quite unique compared to other initiatives, it should be added that this not so much applies to what the drafters of the amendments seek but how they seek it. Because amending the jurisdiction of an international criminal tribunal is not totally extraordinary – think of the aggression amendments at the ICC.

Attempts to withdraw from ongoing proceedings have been made in the Uganda-Situation before the ICC, where Uganda – after a self-referral to the ICC – later preferred national proceedings. The Pre-Trial Chamber clarified that such a referral takes the decision about the admissibility of a case out of the hands of the national authorities. A change of mind, clothed in a creative interpretation of the wording of the original document that triggered jurisdiction in the first place, is not a viable obstacle for the exercise of jurisdiction. Even national legislation targeting a Court trying international crimes has occurred before: After a trial judgment of the International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh, Parliament intervened and amended the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act so the prosecution could appeal the sentence, since the amendment could be applied retroactively.

Yet, the KSC are neither similar to the ICC, based on a multilateral international treaty, nor to the International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh, a purely national tribunal for international crimes. What is certain is that the Court does not receive its jurisdiction mainly from Kosovo parliament. It is based on the “Exchange of Letters” as an international agreement that includes the intent to establish a KSC whose mission would be to investigate and adjudicate the findings of the Council of Europe Report. The Specialist Chamber of the Constitutional Court argued that the,

[e]xchange of letters intended, and with a view to the ‘proper administration of justice’, that the [KSC] function in an autonomous manner. [That] is ensured principally through delegation of certain sovereign powers for the duration of the mandate, a corollary of which is also their own established legal framework.

Even if “principally” signalled that it could be within the international agreement to conduct national proceedings instead of delegating powers to an international tribunal (for this narrow literal reading see here p. 568), this cannot be done by one party of the agreement alone, hence Kosovo parliament, and second, this can only be done as long as these proceedings are serious and independent. Given the amendment laws and the way they are being enacted, it seems that neither condition is met: Kosovo parliament is acting on its own; and the content of the laws – sentencing reductions, pardons, etc. – at least requires an explanation as to whether proceedings (according to the new law all who fall outside the narrow jurisdiction of organ-trafficking, see below) are still being conducted fairly and independently.

KSC Law or (former) Kosovo Law or both? Sentencing and obstruction as examples of a tug of war between two legal systems

The amendments allow appeals to Kosovo’s Supreme Court, cap prison sentences at 15 years invoking former Yugoslav sentencing limits and the principle of lex mitior, which favours defendants, and require sentences to be served in Kosovo. Especially a large margin of appreciation in sentencing, alternative sentences and so on are typical examples of ways to put national proceedings of international crimes on par with international proceedings while reducing their local impact (see especially here p. 180). Thus, the matter is another déjà-vu – this time from a legal debate in the Mustafa case that eventually reached the Constitutional Chamber.

The complex matter that has several layers (including the question of the applicable law) can be summarised as follows: In Mustafa, one of the legal debates revolved around the question whether the more lenient sentencing range invoked under the former Yugoslav Criminal Code should apply. While the Trial Panel, arguing it was not bound by the law applicable in Kosovo at the time the crimes were committed, mainly considered factors revolving around the crimes and Mustafa’s link to it, Mustafa argued that Articles 38 and 142 of the 1976 SFRY Criminal Code applied as the more favourable law. This law provided a maximum of 15 to 20 years imprisonment. A Panel of the Supreme Court Chamber tried to find a compromise: it clarified only the KSC Law would be binding on the KSC but not any other Kosovo law; but it also held that both the Trial and Appeals Panel failed to consider,

which of the relevant sentencing ranges under Kosovo law is the most lenient in accordance with the lex mitior principle and to take this range into account when determining the sentence of imprisonment.

The matter was therefore remitted, and the Appeals Panel reduced the sentence once more. Recently, in Shala (paras. 201-206), the Constitutional Court Chamber confirmed the applicability of the KSC Law for sentencing and the absence of mandatory caps through (former) domestic sentencing ranges.

In the obstruction proceedings against Thaçi et al., the interpretation of Kosovo law again led to several legal battles, this time due to the fact that the KSC Law has no equivalent to Article 70 ICC Statute but refers to the Kosovo Criminal Code. In this case we had a situation where detention centre engagement with (potential) witnesses could either be mere discussions or “coaching” or punishable attempted obstruction. Every criminal lawyer knows the fine line between attempt and preparation very well. Sometimes, this line is a policy matter. Thus, unsurprisingly, the Defence argued that Thaçi’s use of persuasion and loyalty through trusted visitors was not a punishable act. It is the detail that matters: Upon application of the Kosovo Criminal Code, the Prosecution had to rely on Article 401 of the Code, since the law otherwise requires force, serious threat, compulsion, or bribes/promises of benefit, none of which could be proven in the obstruction case (especially due to the reliance on secret audio recordings and a legal debate that unfolded around their reliability). And since single-person obstruction (Art. 401(1)) requires force or serious threat, non-violent witness coaching could be prosecuted only under Article 401(2) KCC as “common action” of a group of at least three persons (Art. 113(12) KCC).

The debate around the application of Article 401(2) KCC is paradigmatic for the KSC’s interpretive conundrum: a rule that usually applies to, “instances in which the obstruction concerned is specific, concrete action which the official person was seeking to undertake, such as carrying out an arrest, issuing a parking ticket, conducting a search” (Defence in closing, 10 September 2026, Tr. p. 1086 line 22 – p. 1089 line 23) now has to be used within a macro-criminal context. It is hard to deny this teleological obstacle, which eventually led to a strict reading of Article 401(2)’s three-person group requirement. Since for the Kilaj visit only a purely two-person exchange between Thaçi and Kilaj could be proven, together with a bystander (Vllaznim Kryeziu) being present, it was not really surprising that the Single Judge could not have come to the fulfillment of the three-person element without relaxing it at least indirectly – for instance, as the Prosecution argued, by categorising Kryeziu’s involvement as speaking over conversations between Thaçi and Kilaj for the purpose of concealment etc. (Summary, para. 45).

Last but not least, sentencing in the obstruction judgment, too, laid bare the interrelationship of a domestic crime within a macro-criminal context: The Single Judge imposed much lower sentences than the SPO sought, which seems to be a concession to the domestic crime context. At the same time, the Single Judge ruled: “While the sentencing practice in Kosovo courts for offences under Article 401 has been carefully considered, many of those cases involve circumstances very different from the present case”. The compromise seems to be this: lower sentences than sought but – and this is worth mentioning – a sentence for Thaçi that “shall ... not run concurrent with any sentence imposed by any other Kosovo court in relation to unrelated charges” and no credit given for detention served under an arrest warrant on unrelated charges. It should be emphasised: while concurring sentences are the norm, the Single Judge applied the exception (Article 44(7) KSC Law:

Where a person adjudged guilty by the Specialist Chambers is also subject to a sentence of imprisonment imposed by another Kosovo court, any sentence of imprisonment imposed by the Specialist Chambers shall be deemed to run concurrently with the prior sentence unless ordered otherwise.

The reasons for this are not part of the summary of judgment but are being reserved for the full judgment. Yet, reading what the summary does say about mitigating and aggravating circumstances, Thaçi’s role in planning and orchestrating the interference seemed to have played a larger role.

Restricting the KSC’s temporal and subject-matter jurisdiction

The most sensitive matter of the amendments is the mandate of the KSC itself: the new law would restrict the KSC’s jurisdiction to offenses directly linked to organ-trafficking allegations. Phrased in a way that this would exclude a certain group of potential suspects: This, too, has parallels in international criminal history: at the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC), a hybrid tribunal combining Cambodian and international judicial personnel within Cambodia’s court system (UN–Cambodia Agreement, Arts 3, 5–6). In Cases 003 and 004, disputes over whether additional suspects fell within the ECCC’s personal jurisdiction became intertwined with government efforts to prevent further prosecutions (in more detail here, pp. 626–628). One International Co-Investigating Judge resigned in 2011, citing attempted government interference; his designated successor resigned in 2012 after obstruction by his Cambodian counterpart left him unable to perform his duties properly and freely (see here). The argument that the KSC mandate was limited to the specific allegations of organ trafficking and inhumane treatment in detention centres in Albania has been made early in the Thaçi et al trial and has been refuted by the Court of Appeals Panel:

The Panel considers that if the intention behind the creation of the Specialist Chambers was to limit their jurisdiction to the specific allegations of organ trafficking and inhumane treatment in detention centres in Albania that form the focus of the Report, this would have been unequivocally reflected in the wording of the provisions of the Law dealing with the Specialist Chambers’ jurisdiction.

Here lies another similarity to the Uganda-situation before the ICC: Uganda argued, the wording in the self-referral “concerning the LRA” meant that the ICC Prosecutor could only investigate LRA-persons, a reading that the Court rejected. At first sight, it seems to be a legal detail that under the amendments, the KSC would not have jurisdiction over general war crimes, crimes against humanity or post-war political violence in Kosovo unless these constitute an immediate and integral part of specific crimes within its mandate. But the requirement that the acts must form an immediate and integral part of – according to the amendments – organ trafficking is not only vague but also establishes a threshold for the interpretation of what a “crime” is that is unnecessarily high. Such a narrow reading of the relevant criminal conduct essentially bypasses fact-based approaches to defining the subject matter of proceedings found in national law – not to mention comparable tests in international criminal law (in the ICC’s complementarity framework, for instance, see here pp. 274–276, especially p. 275), and human rights law (in the ECtHR’s ne bis in idem jurisprudence, for instance, see Zolotukhin, paras. 81–84), which look beyond individual offence classifications to the underlying factual conduct.

Regardless, the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly Report that is mentioned in both Article 162(1) of the Constitution of Kosovo and Article 6(1) of the Law is a macro-criminal context where the focus on a particular offence combined with a strict interpretation of what “offence” means basically leads to turning this macro-criminal context into an “ordinary” crime context. And this is exactly the narrative that the new law seems to pursue. The KSC would no longer be able to prosecute war crimes, including torture, murder, unlawful detention or political killings committed during or after the war, unless they fall within the narrow scope of the crimes that initially prompted its establishment, including allegations of organ trafficking, or crimes against minorities.

The new law also limits jurisdiction to crimes allegedly committed in Kosovo between 1 July 1999 and 31 December 2000, excluding the prior time frame beginning January 1998. Back in 2021, the Court of Appeals Panel ruled that charges concerning crimes allegedly committed in the period of March 1998 and September 1999 could relate to the Report – as long as they meet the other jurisdictional requirements. Put differently: Although Article 6(1) KSC Law explicitly refers to the ‘Council of Europe Assembly Report’, i.e. the so- called Marty Report, and the report‘s focus is organ-trafficking, both the Court of Appeals Panel and the Specialist Chamber of the Constitutional Court (SCCC) have made clear that the KSC’s jurisdiction is not limited to the allegations contained in the Report and that the charges to be brought against an individual under the KSC legal framework only need to “be related” to the Report.

Sovereignty of Kosovo and changing the framework that confers power to the KSC: two distinct matters

At first sight, it seems to be following from Kosovo’s sovereignty that it determines its own jurisdiction when and how it pleases. Consequently, Enver Hasani, former President of the Kosovo Constitutional Court, argues that the Specialist Chambers cannot interpret their competencies without limits or deprive Kosovo of its right to enact legislation and express its will on matters concerning its sovereignty and state dignity. “These competencies are inherent to a sovereign and independent state” (quote provided by Serbeze Haxhiaj). Even though this is true, it is only one side of a coin named international order: of course states do not have an absolute right to determine jurisdiction regardless of the interests of other states or the international community as a whole – unless we travel back in time to the 19th and 20th century. So the “competencies” are also dependent on international rules and treaties and hence the delegation of power to a tribunal must be taken into account.

Of course Hasani is stating the obvious when pointing out that the delegated power to the KSC “cannot be interpreted without limits in a way that effectively deprives Kosovo of its right to legislate and express its will on matters concerning its sovereignty and state dignity”. He and Korenica have made the argument well and more elaborate here with regard to the Specialist Constitutional Chamber’s “almost fully independent standing”, while contesting its authority over constitutional supremacy. However, the premise that delegated powers are limited does not itself establish a unilateral parliamentary power to revise the KSC’s mandate. In other words: What powers the KSC have is one thing, how the framework conferring those powers may lawfully be changed, is another (see the famous Tadic judgment of the ICTY).

The KSC can determine its own jurisdiction (compétence de la compétence) but cannot expand it or creatively invent new ones. Equally, Kosovo Parliament may legislate within the applicable framework, but it cannot invoke sovereignty to override the constitutional and international commitments governing the mandate. To return to the jurisdictional dispute before the ECCC: Here, too, the solution lay within the Court’s inherent power to rule on its jurisdictional parameters but turned into institutional deadlock due to political interference that went far beyond the legitimate jurisdictional challenges. Upon amending the framework of the KSC, an appeal to sovereignty, necessity or proportionality cannot replace the inquiry into applicable constitutional and international commitments, the required procedures and its effects on judicial independence and protected rights. Under Article 19(2) of Kosovo’s Constitution, ratified international agreements and legally binding rules of international law take precedence over ordinary legislation. The current debate about the amendments is a typical case of people talking past each other: of course Kosovo’s sovereignty and dignity are crucial and not debatable. But requiring to uphold constitutional and international obligations and especially protected rights does not necessarily question sovereignty and dignity.

KSC as the child of divorced parents: Kosovo and the international community

So ironically, the stipulated purpose of the changes to “prevent institutional overreach” and reaffirm the “constitutional primacy” cuts both ways: the KSC must remain within its mandate, while Kosovo’s authorities must respect the constitutional and international constraints governing that mandate. It seems that the KSC is the child of divorced parents: Kosovo and the international community. And while at the beginning of the KSC’s work, it seemed that both came to an understanding how to have shared custody, this understanding has been eroding. This is not merely a theoretical concern but has very practical implications: The new amendments would enable the transfer of cases falling outside the KSC’s jurisdiction, along with evidence, protected witnesses and detainees.

And here, we are back at the Thaçi et al judgment: In Thaçi et al., the Trial Panel was not only faced with the typical macro-criminal context where core crimes have to be linked to certain persons more or less remote from the commission of the crimes – with many victims and large volumes of evidence. It also had to deal with documented witness interference, the objective of an independent Kosovo, the heroic status accorded to some of the accused, and NATO intervention in Kosovo. Thus, it wasn’t the objective of Kosovo’s independence and the establishment of political and institutional control that made the accused’s acts criminal.

War Crimes but no Crimes Against Humanity?

The Panel found that the criminal means formed part of what the accused had agreed upon, including the systematic arrest, detention, mistreatment and killing of persons perceived or described as opponents. That is in line with the law on joint criminal enterprise: such an enterprise may pursue a lawful ultimate objective while involving a criminal common purpose if its participants agree that crimes will be used to achieve that objective. Of course, the question is: Was the common purpose the acquisition of political and institutional control, with detention, mistreatment and killing serving as the agreed criminal means? Or was the targeting of perceived opponents itself the common criminal purpose? Or did the Panel treat both propositions as parts of one criminal enterprise? The summary of judgment is silent on the matter. The complete judgment will have to explain what precisely constituted the common criminal purpose and how the Panel established each accused’s agreement with its criminal content.

While this applied to war crimes, the panel acquitted the accused of the crimes-against-humanity counts, finding that an attack existed and that it was both widespread and systematic. Yet, the prosecution failed to prove that the attack was directed against a civilian population. Both requirements of the attack – widespread/systematic and directed against a civilian population – are made from one stone and serve to exclude single or random acts of violence from the scope of the crime. So of course the full judgment will have to reveal how the Panel reconciled its finding of a widespread and systematic attack, involving a multiplicity of victims and a policy of targeting perceived opponents, with its conclusion that the attack was not directed against a civilian population. Individualised victim selection does not necessarily prevent an attack from being directed against a civilian population. A heterogeneous set of victims is not the same as a randomly selected one, and the full judgment will need to explain why the policy of targeting perceived opponents did not satisfy the civilian-population element.

Imputation systems intertwined: Causation and Joint Criminal Enterprise

Apart from the political circumstances revolving around the liberation movement, the main question for the public was how 96 deaths could be attributed to Thaçi et al as murder. As Hasani pointed out:

In the case of the 96 killings, there was no concrete evidence linking these four individuals to the murders, nor was there proof that they had ordered the executions. Press releases issued by the KLA General Staff cannot be construed as orders to carry out killings.

This observation goes to the matter of imputation and yet, the absence of an order to kill would not by itself exclude responsibility through JCE. The Panel still had to show why those crimes are attributable to each individual accused. In legal terms: The causation of the underlying crime and its attribution to an accused through a mode of liability are two distinct questions. Some press reports have described Thaçi as having been convicted of personally committing 96 “political murders”, which is obviously misleading, since the Panel found that KLA members intentionally caused the deaths of at least 96 persons and attributed those murders to the accused through their significant contributions to a joint criminal enterprise. It did not find that Thaçi personally killed 96 individuals.

When it comes to causation, the unique context in Thaçi et al. is NATO’s intervention. The topic of an intervening act – possibly cutting the causal chain – already came up in the Mustafa case where it could not be entirely ruled out that Serbian fire might have contributed to the killing of the victim. The Appeals Judgment in this case clarified what had been unresolved before: the standard of causation applicable to murder where a third-party act intervenes, holding that, to affect the causal chain, a supervening event “must not be foreseeable, or not form part of the original sphere of risk belonging to the accused and create a wholly new risk that is so potent as to render the original risk insignificant” (here para. 53 and here para. 347).

NATO action could therefore, in principle, constitute an intervening event in relation to a particular death. But NATO’s intervention as a general historical event does not break the causal chain for all deaths attributed to KLA perpetrators. According to the Summary of Judgment, the Panel found that KLA members intentionally caused the deaths of at least 96 persons. It relied, among other matters, on detention before death or disappearance, severe assault, gunshot injuries, and the condition and location of bodies. The summary does not provide the victim-specific causation analysis and therefore does not reveal whether NATO action was raised or considered in relation to any particular death. The decisive questions are what caused that person’s death, what risk had already been created by the original conduct, and whether a later NATO action created a genuinely new and predominant risk.

Some reporting has framed the case as raising the question whether NATO cooperated with a war criminal. This is legally distinct from intervening causation. Western cooperation with Thaçi and testimony concerning his limited military authority may bear on the assessment of his position, knowledge and contribution to the alleged joint criminal enterprise. For such an enterprise, the Panel had to identify what each accused contributed, how that contribution furthered the criminal purpose, and what the accused intended. Since in a complex (battle) situation persons worked together towards a shared criminal purpose, with this purpose being the main reason for criminalisation, the standard for a contribution is “significant”. So already when the indictment was challenged, the Defence was mainly concerned with showing that there wasn’t a “criminal purpose” rather than that there wasn’t a significant contribution to it. To prove the elements of joint criminal enterprise, the summary of Judgment appears to treat wartime communiqués and political declarations as important parts of the evidentiary picture, without explaining, however, whether the communiqués served as evidence of the existence and content of the common criminal purpose, or as conduct that itself constituted a significant contribution to that purpose.

A closer look at KSC proceedings – are accusations of unfairness and partiality justified?

This being said, developments in Kosovo render the legal details of the judgment moot and it seems that anything other than an acquittal serves – in the eyes of observers – as an indication of the unfairness of the proceedings. Kosovo’s government has recently established a working group to support the appeals of the four former KLA leaders. The group will be led by the first deputy prime minister and foreign minister and will include institutional and parliamentary representatives. The move is widely seen as a state mobilisation in support of people accused of war crimes.

Ironically, the KSC Law’s strong emphasis on human rights prevents managerial judicial activism at the expense of defendants’ rights. Its human-rights framework rests on two mutually reinforcing pillars. The first was the independent constitutional review of the Rules of Procedure and Evidence before they entered into force. This is a highly unusual feature among international criminal tribunals, where procedural rules are generally adopted by the judges themselves without being subjected to a separate constitutional review. The second is Article 3 of the KSC Law, which requires the Specialist Chambers to adjudicate and function in accordance with the Constitution of Kosovo and international human-rights law, including the European Convention on Human Rights. Human-rights review was therefore built into both the design of the procedural framework and the Chambers’ continuing judicial work.

Pre-Trial Detention and Evidence: Fairness problems on the background of witness interference

Of course, no International Criminal Tribunal is free of fairness violations. The KSC’s two neuralgic points are the evaluation of evidence and pre-trial detention. With regard to the former: A holistic evaluation of evidence, including hearsay evidence, may be necessary in a trial of this scale. But it risks becoming a black box if the judgment does not explain transparently how evidence was tested and weighed. The more flexible the rules of evidence and the broader the mode of liability, the greater the need for transparent, element-specific reasoning.

With regard to pre-trial detention: This is the Court’s principal shortcoming. The Chambers have repeatedly relied on risks of obstruction of justice, witness interference and breaches of confidentiality to keep accused persons in detention for exceptionally long periods. Those risks were not imaginary; the KSC proceedings provide substantial evidence, especially the recent judgment in the obstruction of justice case that revolved around Detention Centre visits in 2023 during which Thaçi sought to “coach” and influence Prosecution witnesses. Since no threats or bribes were being used, the only way to find Thaçi and others guilty of obstruction was through Article 401(2) of the Kosovo Criminal Code and a “common action” of a group of at least three persons, as previously mentioned. With regard to two of those groups (Fazliu group, July 2023, and the Smakaj group, September-October 2023), Thaçi and others were convicted of attempted group obstruction and contempt/assisting contempt. One group has not been established, the so-called Kilaj episode (October 2023), where both Kilaj and Thaçi were acquitted. Moreover, Thaçi was convicted of secrecy breaches and contempt for all three visits (Summary of Trial Judgment). For other counts both Thaçi and Kuçi were acquitted of attempted obstruction, with the exception of a one-month suspended sentence for direct contempt for Kuçi. This shows that witness interference was being done to a large extent and indeed proven.

Yet, acknowledging the existence of such risks does not answer the separate question whether continued detention remained necessary and proportionate over many years. The longer detention continues, the more concrete and individualised the justification must become. The KSC’s periodic reviews have too often relied on substantially the same considerations without demonstrating convincingly why less restrictive measures could not adequately address the identified risks. The result is that pre-trial detention, which must remain exceptional, has come dangerously close to becoming the norm in the KSC’s major cases. A positive sign is the Kilaj case: the Single Judge ordered conditional release after delays attributable to the SPO rendered continued detention disproportionate, and the Court of Appeals confirmed that prosecutorial delay may justify release.

The KSC’s Achievements

It goes without saying that public confidence remains an important but sensitive benchmark of the KSC’s success. Apparently, an international criminal tribunal may comply with its legal mandate and still fail to persuade the communities most affected by its work. And in case of the KSC, the court may even show considerable achievements: The Mustafa and Shala judgments made important, though controversial, contributions to the law on arbitrary detention and joint criminal enterprise, both in line with the nullum crimen principle, as recently confirmed by the Constitutional Court Chamber in Shala (paras. 223-268). The Court of Appeals Panel in Shala emphasised the importance of the defence’s right to question witnesses: where this was not the case, the Court cannot “solely or decisively” base a conviction on such evidence, regardless of other procedural safeguards (see here, paras. 486, 601). The KSC developed a legal regime through law and practice that seems to have learned from the mistakes of previous international criminal tribunals – that is bringing cases to an end in an overall effective and fair manner.

If or when the Court of Appeals Panel decides the case, recent developments indicate external pressure at least and irrelevance at worst. Even a critical stance on the Court’s legitimacy hardly justifies such an outcome – not from the perspective of international justice and definitely not from the perspective of those international justice is about: the victims. In the metaphorical custody battle mentioned earlier between Kosovo and the international community, they are the ones who suffer. It should not be overlooked that many people in Kosovo placed their trust in their allies, the EU and the US (see in more detail here and here), and delegated part of their sovereignty to the KSC in the hope that questions of culpability would be addressed and the issue normalised. Both judgments, in their summary form, are being rendered “in the name of the people of Kosovo”. Now, however, the prevailing view is that this delegation of sovereignty should not be unlimited. Both concerns have to be taken seriously.

This is not a conflict of dichotomies, of black and white – to take sides means playing into the cards of those who would love to see domestic affairs separated from the international community. Instead, it helps to work from the premise that transnational matters – and in criminal law, this applies to most cases of larger scale – fall into the realm of different legal systems, or regimes, to use a term from sociology. The cases before the KSC are a perfect example and, irrespective of the critique against the establishment of the KSC in the first place, it is hard to deny that the KSC and its law rather embrace than ignore the conflict of norms between international criminal law and Kosovo’s domestic law. Fischer-Lescano and Teubner, labelling this conflict as inevitable regime collisions, made a simple but effective suggestion of how these regimes could cooperate: Observation, Deference, and Examination of Judgments (see here p. 121; the English short version of book here).

Alexander Heinze is a guest professor at the Philipps-University of Marburg. He also teaches at the BSP Berlin, where he will take up the position as Professor for Criminal Law, Criminal Procedure, International Criminal Law, Media Criminal Law and the Philosophy of Law from April 2027.

The author wishes to thank Serbeze Haxhiaj, journalist and news editor based in Pristina, Kosovo, for useful comments and for providing information on the reception of both the KSC in general and the judgments in particular in Kosovo, including the permission to use a quote from an interview