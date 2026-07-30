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Critical Epistemologies of Global Politics combines social science and cultural studies approaches to IR, showing why contemporary Border Studies needs to be trans-disciplinary if it is to avoid reproducing the epistemological and political order that has led to contemporary global crises like the rise of ISIS, global migration, or increasing contestations of the State form as such. The volume offers a critical epistemology of global politics and proposes an enriched vision of borders, both analytically and politically, that not only seeks to understand but also to reshape and expand the meanings and consequences of IR.

Contributors: Pierre-Alexandre Cardinal, Nora El Qadim, Astrid Fellner, Paula von Gleich, Matt Gordner, Juliane Hammer, Susanne Hamscha, Rosalba Icaza, Azeezah Kanji, Christian Langer, Katie Merriman, Walter D. Mignolo, Amber Murrey and Karsten Schulz.