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Critical Terrorism Studies, A Dictionary 3.85MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This book offers an unrivalled introduction to key concepts and debates within the field of Critical Terrorism Studies. Comprising 160 original entries, the book introduces readers to important events such as 9/11, organisations such as Al-Qaeda, theories such as feminism, methods such as discourse analysis, and debates such as new terrorism, and the impact these have had on research in this area. Each entry is accompanied by suggestions for further reading, helping readers to develop their understanding. The book includes a new full-length introduction to Critical Terrorism Studies, setting out how the field has evolved (read online). The dictionary’s accessible and engaging style makes it an essential resource for anyone interested in thinking critically around terrorism, counterterrorism and political violence.

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About the authors

Lee Jarvis is a Professor of Security and Society at Adelaide University, and holds honorary professorships at the Loughborough University and the University of East Anglia. He is author or editor of 17 books and over 60 articles on the politics of terrorism and security. He is co-editor of Critical Studies on Terrorism, and his research has been funded by the ESRC, the AHRC, the Australian Research Council and NATO among others.

Alice Martini is a Lecturer of International Relations at the Complutense University of Madrid, Spain, and holds an honorary professorship at the Queen Mary, University of London. She is the author of The UN and Counter-Terrorism: Global Hegemonies, Power, and Identities (Routledge 2021), and co-editor of Encountering Extremism: Theoretical Issues and Local challenges (Manchester University Press 2020) and Contemporary Reflections on Critical Terrorism Studies (Routledge 2023).

Reviews

A pedagogically innovative format offering students and scholars brief but thought-through discussions of the key elements in terrorism and critical terrorism studies. A must for the reading lists! – Harmonie Toros, Professor in Politics and International Relations, University of Reading.

Jarvis and Martini have constructed a well-crafted and innovative introduction to critical terrorism studies. It is comprehensive and authoritative and will serve both beginners and experts as an exceedingly useful reference tool as well. – Michael Stohl, Distinguished Professor of Communication Emeritus, University of California, Santa Barbara.

A comprehensive encyclopaedia of Critical Terrorism Studies, covering the central topics as well as the lesser-known sub-fields that constitute our understandings and experiences of terrorism and political violence. Essential reading for students of political violence, critical security studies, and beyond. – Charlotte Heath-Kelly, Professor of Politics and International Studies, University of Warwick, UK.