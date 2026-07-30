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Dignity In Movement – Borders, Bodies And Rights 3.47MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This book brings together a diverse range of contributors to offer interdisciplinary perspectives on developments across the forced migration sphere – including reflections on international migration and refugee law, global health, border management, illegal migration, and intersectional migration experiences. The chapters address subjects ranging from the Global Compact for Migration, migration laws, fundamental human rights discourse and principles, colonial violence, environmental migrants, and internal displacement. The book additionally delves into the interplay between such notions as the role of women in migration trends, the Kafala System, unaccompanied minors, and family dynamics. Along with tackling border practices, transnational governance, return migration, and complementary protection, the chapters featured in this volume discuss the notions of belonging, stigma, discrimination, and racism.

Contributors: Fiore Bran Aragón, Sabrina Andrea Avigliano, Keshav Basotia, Hadjer Belghoul, Pat Rubio Bertran, Anna Closas Casasampera, Diotima Chattoraj, Guadalupe Chavez, Manuela da Rosa Jorge, Mitxy Meneses Gutierrez, Kensiya Kennedy, Anne-Cecile Leyvraz, Kendra Morancy, Oanh K. Nguyen, Hannah Owens, Lorcán Owens, Sara Riva, Chiara Scissa, Alma Stankovic, Flo Strass, Monica Trigos Padilla, Domiziana Turcatti, Meredith Veit, Alexander Voisine, Meltem Yilmaz Sener, Benedetta Zocchi.