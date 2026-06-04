The Thinking Global Team brings to you the highlights from Day 1 of the British International Studies Association (BISA) Conference 2026 in Brighton. Kieran (University of St. Andrews ⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) and Marianna (University of Birmingham, @Faloulah) speak to Maia Harrison (University of Sussex), Carmen Chas (Comillas Pontificate University @ChasCarmen) Simon Rushton (University of Sheffield and BISA Programme Chair), Archishman Ray Goswami (University of Oxford), David Wilcox (University of Birmingham @DrDavidJWilcox), Gemma Bird (University of Liverpool @gemmakristina) about the conference and their work. Stay tuned for Day 2 tomorrow. Thinking Global joins BISA for the second time to record insights of the conference directly from Brighton. Follow us on social media and make sure you subscribe to our newsletter!