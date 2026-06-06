The Thinking Global Team brings to you the highlights from Day 2 of the British International Studies Association (BISA) Conference 2026 in Brighton. Kieran (University of St. Andrews ⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) and Marianna (University of Birmingham, @Faloulah) speak to Ayse Polat (University of Oxford), Karoline Färber (University of Erfurt), Patrícia Nabuco Martuscelli (University of Shefield), Gah-Kai Leung (University of Warwick) and Alexandros Koutsoukis (University of Lancashire) about the conference and their work. Stay tuned for Day 3. Thinking Global joins BISA for the second time to record insights of the conference directly from Brighton. Follow us on social media and make sure you subscribe to our newsletter!