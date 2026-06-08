The Thinking Global Team brings to you the highlights from Day 3 of the British International Studies Association (BISA) Conference 2026 in Brighton. Kieran (University of St. Andrews ⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) and Marianna (University of Birmingham, @Faloulah) speak to Juliet Dryden (BISA), Rong Wei (University of Birmingham), Chris Featherstone (University of York), Myriam Fotou (University of Leicester), Sabrina Medeiros (Lusófona University Lisbon), Saoirse McGilligan (University of St. Andrews) and Theo Poward (Leeds Church Institute) about the conference and their work.

Also, stay tuned for our exclusive interview with the keynote speaker of the conference – Prof. Kimberly Hutchings (Queen Mary University of London), which will follow this in a stand-alone episode. Thinking Global joins BISA for the second time in 2026 to record insights of the conference directly from Brighton. Follow us on social media and make sure you subscribe to our newsletter!

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