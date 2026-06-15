On the last day of BISA 2026, Prof. Kimberly Hutchings came and spoke with Marianna (University of Birmingham, @Faloulah) and Kieran (University of St. Andrews ⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) about her keynote speech at the conference. In this she explores violence, non-violence, peace, whether non-violence is always possible, advice to early career researchers and much more.

Kimberly Hutchings is Professor of Politics and International Relations at Queen Mary University of London. Professor Hutchings works in the area of political and international theory and philosophy and has developed ideas in the areas of international ethics, feminist philosophy and international political theory. Her books include Women’s International Thought: Towards a New Canon, co-edited with Patricia Owens, Katharina Rietzler and Sarah Dunstan (Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2022); Violence and Political Theory, co-authored with Elizabeth Frazer (Cambridge: Polity Press, 2020); Can Political Violence Ever be Justified? Co-authored with Elizabeth Frazer (Cambridge: Polity Press, 2019).

Thinking Global’s episodes on Women’s International Thought Towards a New Canon featuring Professor Kimberly Hutchings with Professor Patricia Owens, Dr. Katharina Rietzler, Professor Kimberly Hutchings, and Dr. Sarah C. Dunstan can be found: Part 1 and Part 2.

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