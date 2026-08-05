The Thinking Global Team bring to you the highlights from Day 1 of the British International Studies Association (BISA) Conference 2025 in Belfast. Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠), Marianna (@Faloulah) and Daniel speak to Nick Caddick (Anglia Ruskin University), Daniela Suárez Vargas (Queen’s University, Belfast), Maxwin Paul Rayen (Kings College London), and Augustin Berea (University of St. Andrews) about the conference, the ethics of storytelling, transitional justice in conflict settings, militarization and more. Stay tuned for Day 2 tomorrow. Thinking Global is affiliated with ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠E-International Relations⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - the world's leading open access website for students and scholars of international politics. If you enjoy the output of E-International Relations, please consider a ⁠donation⁠.