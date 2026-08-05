The Thinking Global Team bring to you the highlights from Day 2 of the British International Studies Association (BISA) Conference 2025 in Belfast. Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠), Marianna (@Faloulah) and Daniel speak to Cornelia Navari (University of Birmingham/University of Buckingham), Sam Bradley (Loughborough University), Noemi Bergesio (Independent Researcher), Delia Burns (University of St Andrews), Emanuele Errichiello (LSE), David Wilcox (University of Birmingham) about the conference and their work. Stay tuned for Day 3 tomorrow. Thinking Global is affiliated with ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠E-International Relations⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - the world's leading open-access website for students and scholars of international politics. If you enjoy the output of E-International Relations, please consider a ⁠donation⁠.