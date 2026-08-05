The Thinking Global Team bring to you the highlights from Day 3 of the British International Studies Association (BISA) Conference 2025 in Belfast. Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠), Marianna (@Faloulah) and Daniel speak to Mollie Schnurr (Queen’s University, Belfast), Carmen Chas (Universidad Pontificia Comillas), Charles Devellenes (University of Kent), David Murphy (University of Loughborough), Erin McNally (Lancaster University), Gemma Bird (University of Liverpool), Jason Ralph (University of Leeds), Javier Bordon (Lancaster University), Jonathan Pettifer (University of Birmingham), Karoline Färber (University of Erfurt), Leandro Navarro Cabanas (University of Liverpool), Luis Campani Farias (InterAgency Institute) about the conference and their work. Thinking Global is affiliated with ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠E-International Relations⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - the world's leading open-access website for students and scholars of international politics. If you enjoy the output of E-International Relations, please consider a ⁠donation⁠.