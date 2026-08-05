Roland Bleiker (@rbleiker) the Keynote Speaker of the British International Studies Association (BISA) Conference 2025 in Belfast, speaks to Marianna Karakoulaki (@Faloulah), Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠), and the Thinking Global team about emotions and visuality in international politics, the conference, advice to young scholars and much more. This is an episode you do not want to miss. Thinking Global is affiliated with ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠E-International Relations⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - the world's leading open access website for students and scholars of international politics. If you enjoy the output of E-International Relations, please consider a ⁠donation⁠.