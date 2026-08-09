We welcome books that unite a group of authors to present the latest thinking – or a new perspective – on a particular topic or debate. As well as being published as a free e-book on E-International Relations and sold in paperback in all good book stores, the individual chapters from an Edited Collection are subsequently published as stand-alone articles on the website as a way to serialise the book. If you are a community of scholars, or a representative of a working group / panel, we would be happy to discuss publishing an Edited Collection with you. Our format is flexible based on the project, but in general, for those books we commission, we expect the following:

There should be between 8–15 chapters. Chapters should be around 5000 words, give or take 10%. All content should be written to be accessible to the widest audience possible. Authors should have relevant academic or professional credentials (PhD students/candidates are welcome). All chapters must undergo a thorough review process by the book’s editors/authors (you) and be revised accordingly. Any chapters that do not provide unique insights worthy of publication should be removed prior to the book being sent to us. In addition, each chapter in its final form should be free of any obvious errors such as missing references/citations, incomplete/unclear arguments and so on – which should be addressed by you during your review process. We will provide a style guide. It will be your responsibility to ensure (one way or the other) that every chapter is delivered adhering to this format. If you feel any of the above is beyond your means, we encourage you seeking at least one co-editor (such as a more experienced academic) to help you with the proposal and the editing of the chapters. You should do this before approaching us. We do not expect an edited collection, or its roster of contributors, to be fully formed at the proposal stage. And, we are happy to work with editors to develop a collection to its potential, including by helping find additional contributors. But, there must be a solid core of contributing authors and a viable editorial team attached at the proposal stage to give us a sense of what you are proposing.

If you would like to submit a proposal, please shape it based on the format below. When complete, email it to us with the subject/title ‘Edited Collection’. We will respond to all proposals within 20 working days.