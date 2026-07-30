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Environment, Climate Change And International Relations 2.39MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

To state that climate change and environment issues are important to International Relations is an understatement. Mitigation and adaptation debates, strategies and mechanisms are all developed at the international level. Yet, the complexities of climate change make it a difficult phenomenon for international governance. In the wake of the 2015 Paris conference, this edited collection details current tendencies of study, explores the most important routes of assessing environmental issues as an issue of international governance, and provides perspectives on the route forward.

Contributors: Mizan R. Khan, Úrsula Oswald Spring, Simon Dalby, Nina Hall, Kirsti M. Jylhä, Emilie Dupuits, Simone Lucatello, Lau Øfjord Blaxekjær, Duncan Depledge, Lada V. Kochtcheeva, Leehi Yona, Alex Lenferna, and Matthew Rimmer.