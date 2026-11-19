The Kenyan-born scholar Ali Mazrui wrote extensively on international relations. All in all, he published 58 books and 679 articles (Adebajo and Adem 2024). In his writings, always lucid and infused with enthusiasm, Mazrui also sought to advance our understanding of global issues through his incisive reading of culture’s role in them. Yet Mazrui left no comparable mark on the discipline of International Relations (IR). Even in those fields and sub-fields outside the “mainstream” discipline which share a measure of Mazrui’s normative, methodological and substantive orientation, his presence is less formidable than his contribution.

IR initially engaged Mazrui in the 1960s and 1970s, first treating him as an intellectual ally (see, for instance, Bull 1977, 74; Bull and Watson 1984; Miller 1990, 65) and subsequently as an “outsider” (see, for instance, Nellis 1974, 832; Waever 1997, 4). This engagement declined considerably in the 1980s and revived from the 1990s until his death in 2014. We can therefore probably say that Mazrui’s estrangement from mainstream IR resulted principally from the discipline’s methodological transformation (Adem 2011). He was all too easily dismissed as theoretically incoherent. It appears that the contradictions he highlighted in social reality were mistaken for theoretical contradictions in his scholarship. Yet, despite the emergence of postcolonialism within the critical margins of IR, Mazrui also remained largely absent from its intellectual canon (see, for instance, Neuman 1998). Mazrui’s obscurity in postcolonialism has perhaps more to do with his perceived ideology and culture (Adem 2014). Despite this, some scholars did engage Mazrui (for example, see Darby 1997, Shaw 2017, Henderson 2018, Mittelman 2018, and Makinda and Leahy 2025). In short, Mazrui came to be regarded as a methodological “Other” in mainstream IR and as a cultural and ideological “Other” within postcolonial scholarship.

Get E-International Relations delivered to your inbox, free. As you sign up, consider becoming a paid subscriber, or make a donation, to support our work.

One thing is clear. It is long overdue to assess Mazrui’s contribution to IR or, at a minimum, ask why he remained relatively obscure in this field. The ambition of this article is nevertheless broader and more modest. It claims that when Africa’s contributions to Global IR are fully assessed one day, three works by Mazrui are likely to command particular attention. These are The Africans: A Triple Heritage (1986a and 1986b), Towards a Pax Africana: A Study of Ideology and Ambition (1967a), and A World Federation of Cultures: An African Perspective (1976).

Each of these works addresses a different dimension of the problem of global order. The Triple Heritage challenges the tendency to treat civilizations as sealed compartments; Pax Africana restores Africa’s agency in shaping regional and international order; and A World Federation of Cultures explores the possibility of global integration without cultural uniformity. Collectively, these works challenge IR’s geographical, cultural, and theoretical boundaries. Yet another significance of Mazrui’s scholarship lies in his method. He loved to cross disciplinary frontiers, juxtapose apparently contradictory propositions, and draw on diverse intellectual traditions without subordinating them to any single theoretical orthodoxy. This intellectual practice, too, is relevant to Global IR, I propose to demonstrate in this article, as are Mazrui’s aforementioned three texts.

Africa’s triple heritage, according to Ali Mazrui (1986c, 26-30), refers simply to the interplay and synthesis of the three cultural legacies that have shaped Africa: indigenous values, Islam, and Western culture. Mazrui used this framework extensively to analyze what he saw as the realities of Africa’s past, present, and future. This concept challenges approaches, such as Samuel Huntington’s (1993, 22-49), that treat civilizations as internally homogeneous and externally bounded entities. In Mazrui’s formulation, the African experience cannot be understood adequately without examining the historical interactions among the three legacies. Recognizing the historical roots of African identities in this way is not, of course, unique to Mazrui. Edward Blyden (1875, 598-615) and Kwame Nkrumah (1964) had done so in their own ways before him. Mazrui’s distinctiveness was in how he brought these legacies together, as outlined below, through a historically grounded interpretation of Africa’s cultural experience and a normative vision of what might emerge from its synthesis.

First, Africa’s triple heritage as conceptualized by Mazrui offers a relational rather than compartmentalized understanding of cultural identity. Indigenous African traditions, Islam, and Western culture are not simply three independent variables whose respective effects on Africa can be examined separately. Their significance arises from their interaction and mutual transformation in the process. In other words, African identities have developed neither in cultural isolation nor through the passive reception of external influences, but through historical processes of accommodation, resistance, appropriation, and synthesis. In this respect, Mazrui’s framework focuses on the relationships that constitute cultural identities rather than on self-contained units that later enter into contact. Relatedly, Mazrui’s idea of the triple heritage, as Errol Henderson (2018, 116-117) has noted, suggests a “diasporist paradigm which envisions world politics as an interplay of many major diasporas across a diverse and dynamic global system whose space-time is constantly in flux…”

Second, Africa’s triple heritage connects cultural interaction to the problem of power without reducing one to the other. Encounters between cultural traditions are not necessarily encounters among equals. Yet this asymmetry did not eliminate African agency. The question thus becomes: how do external forces shape African societies, and how do African societies exercise agency in return under the circumstances?

Third, Africa’s triple heritage moves beyond the diagnosis of cultural plurality towards the possibility of creative synthesis. Much of the recent debate about civilizations emphasized either their differences or the conflicts arising from their encounters; Mazrui underscored how different cultures might contribute to political and social renewal. This was not a claim that synthesis occurs automatically or that cultural contradictions can always be reconciled. It was a proposition that cultural inheritances need not remain mutually exclusive sources of identity and political conflict. As Mazrui (2004) noted in reference to Islam:

It is arguable that Islam was historically at its most creative when it was ready to learn mathematics from India, philosophy from ancient Greece, architecture from Persia, science from the Jews, and jurisprudence from the legacy of Rome.

The three dimensions of Africa’s cultural experience—relational identity, agency under unequal conditions, and the possibility of creative synthesis—give the underlying idea of the triple heritage its particular significance for Global IR by bringing some of its central concerns into conversation through a distinctive African lens. The idea shows how identities are constituted through encounters; it reveals how power shapes the outcomes of those encounters; and it shows how historically situated actors may nevertheless transform their inherited circumstances.

The implications of Africa’s triple heritage extend to the production of IR theory itself. If African historical experience can thus illuminate identity formation in this way, then Africa cannot be treated merely as an empirical setting in which theories developed elsewhere are tested. The African experience can help generate theories and questions that can travel beyond their original context and benefit all. As Mazrui (1963, 122) noted, detaching a theory from the historical circumstances of its birth gives its ideas a second intellectual life. Applied to the realities of another time or place, it may illuminate the new circumstances, but those circumstances may also illuminate the theory—or expose the shallowness of assumptions that its original setting had left undetected.

If Mazrui’s triple heritage illuminates the cultural and historical foundations of political identity, his concept of Pax Africana addresses Africa’s agency in shaping regional and global order. Articulated initially in Towards a Pax Africana (1967a), the concept linked African peace to African autonomy: internal conflicts, particularly when expressed through armed factionalism, could provide external powers with a pretext for intervention. For Mazrui (1967a, 213), peace among Africans and within Africa is hence essential for regional stability and for protecting Africa’s autonomy to act in its own interest.

Mazrui recognized that political independence does not automatically produce the capacity to determine one’s security environment. Postcolonial African states may possess formal sovereignty while remaining constrained by inherited institutions, economic vulnerabilities, and the strategic interests of more powerful actors. In other words, as Mazrui (1984, 289-308) memorably put it, the postcolonial African state was “entrapped between the Protestant ethic and the legacy of Westphalia.” The question Mazrui explored in Pax Africana and other works is therefore not simply whether African states are sovereign de jure, but under what conditions and in what forms they can exercise agency effectively, a notion that is suggests the idea of “multiple forms of agency” articulated by Acaharya and Buzan (2019, 307-309).

Pax Africana also highlights the connection between sovereignty and responsibility. African agency cannot be reduced to rejecting external involvement. Nor does the ideal of African responsibility imply that all African states possess equal capacities or identical interests. Primarily, the concept raises the question of how African political actors might develop capabilities and political arrangements necessary to influence the conditions of peace and security on the continent and beyond. Apart from problematizing the tension between sovereignty and responsibility, Mazrui made African agency a central problem of African diplomatic thought rather than an incidental consideration.

Conversely, Pax Africana exposes a limitation in accounts of global order that equate international agency with material capability alone. Military and economic resources are indispensable to many forms of political action, but so too are the capacity to create norms, establish legitimate institutions, and sustain shared political commitments (see also Acharya and Buzan 2019, 307-309). Viewed in this way, the course world order changes by a host of ways— direct and indirect, calculated and accidental, sudden and long-term. Mazrui (1967b, 231) observed, for instance:

Africa’s influence on the evolution of world order has been along three broad fronts. There is, first, Africa’s impact on the development of international law. Then there is African involvement in the evolution of international instruments of coercion under the United Nations. And thirdly—perhaps the most paradoxical of all—there is Africa’s role in the erosion of the principle of “national sovereignty” as the basis of international relations.

The relevance of Pax Africana for Global IR partly stems from its reversal of the conventional direction of theoretical inquiry. Rather than beginning with established theories of international order and treating Africa as a case to be explained, it begins with a historically specific African problem and uses it to interrogate broader questions of sovereignty, security, and international agency. By doing so, it shows, as indicated in the preceding section, that IR’s theoretical resources can emerge from different historical and political settings.

A concept originating in African debates about independence and security can contribute, and did contribute, to general discussions of regional order, the relationship between sovereignty and responsibility, and the conditions under which states exercise collective agency (for example, see Acharya and Buzan 2019, 309). In short, Pax Africana is compatible with the broader Global IR project of recognizing the historical experiences of non-Western societies, including Africa, as sources of general theoretical insight.

Ali Mazrui’s relevance to Global IR also concerns the relationship between cultural plurality and global integration, as articulated in his most ambitious book A World Federation of Cultures (1976). At the global level, Mazrui’s ultimate vision was neither a realist balance of power nor a liberal world state. Mazrui (1976, 70) instead envisaged a world federation of cultures designed to achieve maximum economic welfare, minimum violence, and optimum social justice. This federation would encompass both states and linguistic and regional communities, alongside transformed global and regional institutions (see Mazrui 1976, 473–497). The overarching theme of the book is how a global human community (“a world federation of cultures”) could be created upon the foundation of “normative convergence” (Mazrui 1976, 14).

The complementarity between Mazrui’s (1976) “world federation of cultures” and what the founder of Global IR school Amitav Acharya (2025, 38), calls the “global multiplex” is particularly striking. Acharya’s (2014, 650) concept of “pluralistic universalism,” which “provides the foundation of Global IR,” mirror what Mazrui (1976, 66) termed “cultural ecumenicalism”—the blending of a global pool of achievements with local reservoirs of distinctive innovation and tradition. Both scholars’ formulations seek to overcome the false choice between universality and particularity, but their intellectual starting points in approaching this challenge are different.

From Acharya’s (2014, 650) point of view: “A challenge for Global IR is to develop concepts and approaches from non-Western contexts on their own terms and to apply them locally and to other contexts, including the larger global canvas.” Mazrui’s World Federation of Culture can in this sense be seen as Africa’s Triple Heritage writ large. Or, as Richard Falk (2028, 79) said, Ali Mazrui believed “Africa might serve as a stepping stone for the emergence of a genuinely global culture.”

The parallels between Mazrui’s and Acharya’s intellectual projects extend further. Three years before his death, Mazrui (2011) coined the concept of “pluralistic distinctiveness.” Also in 2014, Acharya (2014) published a seminal article that brought his conception of “pluralistic universalism” to wider attention in IR. Incidentally, Mazrui’s (2011) “pluralistic distinctiveness” might sound like a contradiction in terms. For Mazrui, however, the apparent contradiction was precisely the point: a world federation of cultures would create “a situation in which pluralistic distinctiveness perseveres while the pool of shared values and ideas grows” (Mazrui 2011). Acharya’s (2025, 19) “global multiplex” is likewise characterized by “new forms of connectedness and stability, where neither the Rest nor the West is dominant”. In both cases, interconnectedness is not supposed to entail subordination, just as distinctiveness need not lead to isolation.

In the same vein, Acharya’s (2014, 649–650) notion of “monistic universalism,” meaning “applying to all,” calls to mind Mazrui’s (2001b, 36;1999b, 97–109) concept of “hegemonic homogenization,” which Mazrui used to describe the dual process through which a hegemonic center emerges while homogeneity expands. Both Acharya’s “monistic universalism” and Mazrui’s “hegemonic homogenization” respectively highlight the distinction between universality as an inclusive aspiration and universalism as an instrument through which a dominant culture may extend its authority.

Although “monistic universalism” and “hegemonic homogenization” overlap substantially in their critical implications, the linkage between Acharya’s “pluralistic universalism” and Mazrui’s “pluralistic distinctiveness” is considerably less precise—notwithstanding their shared modifier. “Pluralistic universalism” emphasizes the construction of a universal framework capable of accommodating diverse contributions. “Pluralistic distinctiveness” foregrounds the preservation of distinctiveness within an expanding pool of shared values and ideas.

The overlap between some of the above concepts should not nevertheless be mistaken for equivalence, as it only attests to two minds responding, in different ways, to the same unfinished problem of world order: how to make the universal more inclusive without making the particular less distinctive. Indeed, in his study of the 5,000-year history of world orders, Acharya (2025, 202–204; see also Adem 2026) similarly observes that civilizations may independently develop similar ideas or institutional forms without directly interacting with or influencing one another.

Beyond questions of conceptual resonance, the intellectual alignment between Mazrui and Acharya—two distinguished scholars from the Global South who, incidentally, never met in person—points to their shared normative commitment to a more inclusive and representative global order. Their respective intellectual projects seek to reconcile universality with diversity and global interconnectedness with cultural autonomy.

The comparative analysis of Mazrui’s “world federation of cultures” and Acharya’s “global multiplex” thus offers more than an exercise in conceptual comparison. It opens a dialogue between two frameworks whose differences are as instructive as their similarities. Bringing them into conversation may help illuminate not only the possibilities of a more pluralistic global order but also the varied intellectual resources required to imagine them.

Ali Mazrui’s scholarship moved across political science, history, cultural analysis, religion, and public commentary. He frequently relied on comparison, paradox, and the juxtaposition of apparently contradictory historical experiences. Rather than organizing all his arguments within a single comprehensive paradigm, he explored different questions through different conceptual lenses. Mazrui’s approach suggests that the complexity of international life may require intellectual approaches that move among material power, cultural meaning, and ethical judgment without assuming that one aspect must be subordinated to the other(s).

This means Mazrui’s method is relevant to Global IR in ways that go beyond the content of individual concepts. As Acharya (2014, 649) notes, the aspirations of Global IR include openness to different geographical sources of knowledge and different ways of producing and organizing theory. This does not, of course, mean that eclecticism should exempt scholarship from critical scrutiny. Arguments still require historical accuracy and engagement with competing explanations. Nor does it mean that theoretical synthesis is undesirable.

Mazrui’s intellectual practice thus raises a question about whether a discipline committed to understanding a complex and plural world should impose unnecessarily narrow boundaries on what counts as theory. A scholar may illuminate fundamental problems of international order through historical interpretation or cultural comparison without producing a formal model or claiming to have developed an all-encompassing theory (see, for instance, Adem 2027 forthcoming; Mittelman 2014). Indeed, the notion of an all-encompassing theory is itself anathema to Mazrui.

Ali Mazrui’s three scholarly works – namely, Africa’s Triple Heritage, Toward a Pax Africana, A World Federation of Cultures, as well as his eclecticism addressed distinct but interconnected problems by challenging the assumption that civilizations can be understood in isolation, that Africa is primarily an object rather than an agent of international politics, that global integration requires cultural uniformity, and that theoretical significance must conform to a single intellectual template. These works contribute to the same agenda today in the following ways. The “triple heritage” can encourage a historically grounded understanding of cultural interaction. “Pax Africana” can foreground the agency of political communities in the construction of order. And through “a world federation of cultures” we can explore the relationship between shared norms and cultural plurality. This means a genuinely global discipline of IR can learn from Africa without reducing the continent to a regional specialization by engaging Mazrui’s vast body of work about international relations as part of a broader and continuing effort to make international thought more historically informed, culturally pluralistic, and intellectually open. This is an invitation.

References

Acharya, A. 2014. “Global International Relations (IR) and Regional Worlds: A New Agenda for International Studies.” International Studies Review 58: 641–659.

Acharya, A. 2025. The Once and Future World Order: Why Global Civilization Will Survive the Decline of the West. London: Basic Books.

Acharya, A., and B. Buzan. 2019. The Making of Global International Relations: Origins and Evolution of IR at Its Centenary. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press.

Adebajo, A. and S. Adem. 2024. ‘A Warped Reinvention of Ali Mazrui’, Mail & Guardian, 23 November. Available at: https://mg.co.za/thought-leader/opinion/2024-11-23-a-warped-reinvention-of-ali-mazrui/

Adem, S. 2011. ‘Ali A. Mazrui, Postcolonialism and the Study of International Relations.’ Journal of International Relations and Development 14: 506–535.

Adem, S. 2014. ‘Ali A. Mazrui, the Postcolonial Theorist.’ African Studies Review 57: 135–152.

Adem, S. 2021. Postcolonial Constructivism: Mazrui’s Theory of Intercultural Relations. London: Palgrave Macmillan.

Adem, S. 2026. Review of the Once and Future World Order: Why Global Civilization Will Survive the Decline of the West by Amitav Acharya, International Studies Review, Volume 28, Issue 1, March 2026, viag004.

Adem, S. 2027. ‘A Skeptic with Foresight: Ali Mazrui and the Art of Foreseeing the Future’, African Studies Quarterly, 25, forthcoming.

Blyden, E. W. 1875. “Islam and the Negro Race,” Fraser’s Magazine, 12, (July-December), 598-615.

Bull, H. 1977. The Anarchical Society: A Study of Order in World Politics. New York: Columbia University Press.

Bull, H. and A. Watson (eds.) 1984. The Expansion of International Society. Oxford: Clarendon Press.

Darby, P. 1997. ‘Postcolonialism.’ In At the Edge of International Relations: Postcolonialism, Gender and Dependency, edited by Philip Darby, 14–32. London and New York: Pinter.

Falk, R. 2018. “Remembering Ali Mazrui (1933–2014).” In The American African: Essays on the Life and Scholarship of Ali A. Mazrui, edited by Seifudein Adem and Kimani Njogu, 119–124. Trenton, NJ: Africa World Press.

Henderson, Errol A. 2018. “Diasporism, Development, and African Realism: Ali Mazrui and International Relations Theory.” In The American African: Essays on the Life and Scholarship of Ali A. Mazrui, edited by Seifudein Adem and Kimani Njogu, 105–118, Trenton, NJ: Africa World Press.

Huntington, S. P. 1993. “The Clash of Civilizations?” Foreign Affairs 72: 22–49.

Makinda, S. and A. Leahy. 2025. “Eclecticism in World Politics: How an African Invention Has Contributed to the Reconstruction of International Relations.” Journal of World Affairs. Voice of the Global South. 1(1) [Online.]

Mazrui, A. A. 1963. ‘Edmund Burke and Reflections on the Revolution in the Congo,’ Comparative Studies in Society and History 5: 121-133

Mazrui, Ali A. 1965. “African Diplomatic Thought and the Principle of Legitimacy.” In The Congo, Africa, and America, edited by G. Gappert, and G. Thomas, 46–62, Maxwell Graduate School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, Syracuse University, Occasional Essay, No. 15.

Mazrui, A. A. 1967a. Towards a Pax Africana: A Study of Ideology and Ambition. London: Weidenfeld and Nicolson.

Mazrui, A. A. 1967b. On Heroes and Uhuru-Worship: Essays on Independent Africa. London: Longmans.

Mazrui, A. A. 1973. “The Sacred and the Secular in East African Politics.” Cahiers d’Etudes Africaines, 13: 664–681.

Mazrui, A. A. 1976. A World Federation of Cultures: An African Perspective. New York: Free Press.

Mazrui, A. A. 1984. “Africa Entrapped: Between the Protestant Ethic and the Legacy of Westphalia.” In The Expansion of International Society, edited by Hedley Bull and Adam Watson, 289–308. Oxford: Clarendon Press.

Mazrui, A. A. 1986a. The Africans: A Triple Heritage. Boston: Little, Brown and Company.

Mazrui, A. A. 1986b. The Africans: A Triple Heritage. BBC/PBS Documentary. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHl79pr4JaYbYBJSY5-A-iA/videos

Mazrui A. A. 1986c. “The split soul of a continent” Michigan Alumnus, 93: 23–30.

Mazrui, A. A. 1999a. “Deconstructing Mazruiana: Some Structural Elements of Ali A. Mazrui’s Thought.” Paper presented at the annual meeting of the International Studies Association, following receipt of the Distinguished Scholar Award of the Global Development Section, Washington, DC, February 18–19.

Mazrui, A. A. 1999b. “Globalization and Cross-Cultural Values: The Politics of Identity and Judgment.” Arab Studies Quarterly 21: 97–109.

Mazrui, A. A. 2001. “Pretender to Universalism: Western Culture in a Globalizing Age.” Global Dialogue. Winter, 33–45.

Mazrui, A. A. 2004. ‘Pax Islamica and Seven Pillars of Wisdom.’ Paper presented at the Annual Meeting of the Center for the Study of Islam and Democracy, Washington, DC, 28–30 May.

Mazrui, A. A. 2011. A World Federation of Cultures: An African Perspective. Revised edition. Unpublished paper, Institute of Global Cultural Studies, Binghamton University, New York.

Mittelman, J.H. (2018) ‘A better intellectual world is possible: Dialogues with Professor Ali A. Mazrui’, in Adem, S. and Njogu, K. (eds.) The American African: Essays on the Life and Scholarship of Ali A. Mazrui, 85-104, Trenton, NJ: Africa World Press.

Nellis, J. 1974. Review of Political Engineering and Nation-Building in East Africa, by Ali A. Mazrui. The American Political Science Review 68: 831–832.

Neuman, S. G., ed. 1998. International Relations Theory and the Third World. New York: St. Martin’s Press.

Nkrumah, K. 1964. Consciencism: Philosophy and Ideology for De-Colonization and Development with Particular

Shaw, T. M. 2017. “Transnational Africa(s): Ali Mazrui and Culture, Diaspora and Religion.” In Critical Perspectives on Culture and Globalisation: The Intellectual Legacy of Ali Mazrui, edited by Kimani Njogu and Seifudein Adem, 37–63. Nairobi: Twaweza Communications.

Seifudein Adem is a visiting professor at Doshisha University in Kyoto and a research fellow at JICA Ogata Research Institute in Tokyo, Japan. He has taught at universities in Ethiopia (Addis Ababa University, 1988–92), Japan (University of Tsukuba, 2000–05; Doshisha University, 2018–26), USA (Binghamton University, 2006–16), and China (Hong Kong Baptist University, 2017). Dr. Adem is Ali Mazrui’s intellectual biographer and has published ten books with, for, and about Mazrui, including Postcolonial Constructivism: Mazrui's Theory of Intercultural Relations (Palgrave, 2021). Seifudein Adem’s most recent book is Africa’s Quest for Modernity: Lessons from Japan and China (Springer, 2023).