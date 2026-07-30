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Great Power Policies Towards Central Europe 1914 1945 3.46MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This book provides an overview of the various forms and trajectories of Great Power policy towards Central Europe between 1914 and 1945. This involves the analyses of diplomatic, military, economic and cultural perspectives of Germany, Russia, Britain, and the USA towards Hungary, Poland, the Baltic States, Czechoslovakia and Romania. The contributions of established, as well as emerging, historians from different parts of Europe enriches the English language scholarship on the history of the international relations of the region. The volume is designed to be accessible and informative to both historians and wider audiences.

Contributors: Sorin Arhire, Ivan Basenko, Agne Cepinskyte, Oleg Ken, Tamás Magyarics, Halina Parafianowicz, Alexander Rupasov, Ignác Romsics and Artem Zorin.