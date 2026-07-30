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This book is designed as a foundational entry point to International Relations theory. Each chapter sets out the basics of a theory whilst also applying it to a real-world event or issue, creating a lively, readable and relevant guide that will help students to see not only what theories are – but why they matter. Downloaded over 300,000 times since publication, it is the world’s most read IR Theory book published in the twenty-first century. The first section covers the theories that are most commonly taught in undergraduate programmes, from realism right through to postcolonialism. The book then expands in an innovative second section to present emerging approaches and offer wider perspectives.

Accompanying this book is a curated bank of online IR theory resources.

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Contributors: Victor Adetula, Amitav Acharya, Sandrina Antunes, Lina Benabdallah, Isabel Camisão, Irena Leisbet Ceridwen Connon, Jeff Corntassel, Alix Dietzel, Hugh C. Dyer, Clara Eroukhmanoff, Marcos Farias Ferreira, Dana Gold, Richard Ned Lebow, Aishling Mc Morrow, Jeffrey W. Meiser, Carlos Murillo-Zamora, Sheila Nair, Maïa Pal, Alex Prichard, Felix Rösch, Archie W. Simpson, Sarah Smith, Yannis A. Stivachtis, Sarina Theys, Markus Thiel, Marc Woons and Pichamon Yeophantong.

Reviews

This is a superb book. It offers a comprehensive listing that is imaginatively presented and enormously accessible. Helpfully, too, it takes the form of a global conversation. IR theory at its sparkling best. — Peter Vale, Professor of Humanities, University of Johannesburg; Professor of Public Policy and Global Affairs, Nanyang Technological University and Nelson Mandela Professor of Politics Emeritus, Rhodes University

In the plethora of textbooks on IR almost none depart from ‘playing it safe’, giving forms of instruction in the rudiments of established theories. The great breakout of this volume is its entire second half of proposing quite radical new ways of looking at the world. The book is both ‘safe’ and ‘unsafe’ and in both it is sometimes witty in a way that students will savour – learning what IR is, and what it could be. A lovely book in which even the doyens of ‘old’ IR are sometimes bold. — Stephen Chan OBE, Professor of World Politics, School of Oriental & African Studies, University of London