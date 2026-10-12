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The Gadfly Doctrine
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The Gillian Youngs interview never really tests her claims against what is happening now. The questions stay inside her biography and the older framework, while the facts that matter sit outside them.

They never mention Fei-Fei Li, who built ImageNet and now runs World Labs on spatial intelligence for robotic embodiment. They never mention Lisa Su, AMD’s CEO since 2014. They ignore the $8.2 billion all-stock deal AMD announced on 28 September to buy World Labs, with Li reporting to Su as chief scientist. Two women just closed one of the largest transactions in physical AI, and the interview acts as if it never happened.

The questions treat gendered hierarchy as if it simply continues without interruption. They never ask why the systems that will shape relative power through 2030 are genderless.

Those systems are non-human agents. They have no sex, no reproductive stakes, and no private-sphere roles. Gender is only something humans project onto them. In 2026 the interviewer simply failed to ask what matters today.

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