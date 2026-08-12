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For all those with a historical interest in Syria: In January 2014 we produced a fascinating ebook compiling our coverage of the Syrian crisis following the Arab Spring. The collection features contributions from Robert W. Murray, Alasdair McKay, Mike Aaronson, David Carment, Philip Cunliffe, Gareth Evans, Dr. Luke Glanville, Dr. Aidan Hehir, Joe Landry, James Pattison, Ramesh Thakur, Thomas G. Weiss.

Free to download from E-International Relations.