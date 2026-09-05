In September 2015, all 193 member states of the United Nations adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, committing themselves to a common set of goals on poverty, health, education, gender equality, climate change, and much more. Unanimous agreement of this kind is rare in international politics. More unusual still, the framework applied to rich and poor countries alike, breaking with the longstanding assumption that development is something wealthy states do for poorer ones. Governments gave themselves fifteen years to deliver on it.

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That deadline is now almost here, and the mood has shifted. Progress on many targets has stalled or reversed, financing gaps remain substantial, and successive crises, including COVID-19, have complicated implementation further. At the same time, the environment for multilateral cooperation has become less hospitable, with development assistance under severe pressure, populist nationalism on the rise, and international commitments increasingly contested.

Recent UN progress reports suggest that only a small minority of SDG targets are currently on track, feeding a growing debate over implementation, governance, financing, and accountability that is often framed as a binary: did the SDGs succeed or fail? Many of the standard criticisms — that the agenda is too broad, too weakly enforced, internally contradictory, dependent on voluntary compliance, and limited in transformative impact — hold up under scrutiny. But target-completion numbers are not the only measure that matters. International institutions coordinate action and track compliance, but that is not all they do. They shape how collective problems are understood and what counts as a legitimate policy goal, even where implementation stalls.

That raises a different question. The SDGs’ significance may lie less in whether they deliver sustainable development by 2030 than in what vision of development they help normalize along the way. Scholars and practitioners have already identified pieces of this argument, from universality and integration to inclusion and new forms of global policy coordination. Taken together, these insights gesture toward what this article calls the SDGs’ normative inheritance. This article uses the term “normative inheritance” rather than “normative legacy” to emphasize a forward-looking claim: not just what the SDGs leave behind, but what a successor framework ought to carry forward. While that inheritance is contested and unevenly honoured, it has reshaped how governments, organizations, and civil society talk about development, and that reshaping may outlast any tally of targets met or missed. The point is not to dismiss the criticisms, but to widen the frame: the SDGs should be judged partly on the ideas they are embedding in international politics and the vision of development they are still shaping. As talk of a post-2030 agenda picks up, holding onto that inheritance will matter as much as revising or discarding individual goals.

The Principal Criticisms of the Sustainable Development Goals

Since 2015, the SDGs have accumulated a substantial critical literature. The criticisms range from concerns about institutional design and implementation to deeper objections rooted in political economy and ecological limits. Together they paint a sober picture of how far the Goals have actually transformed anything.

The first and most obvious complaint is sheer scale. Where the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) covered eight fairly narrow objectives aimed mainly at developing countries, the SDGs run to 17 goals, 169 targets, and over 230 indicators. While that breadth was designed to capture how multidimensional sustainable development really is (Fukuda-Parr 2016), critics pointed out that it also made the agenda difficult to prioritize and implement (Easterly 2015). For governments with limited administrative and statistical capacity, tracking hundreds of indicators while coordinating priorities across the Goals could itself become a formidable task.

A related concern is accountability. The SDGs are not legally binding and rest on voluntary national commitments, peer review, and political persuasion. The centerpiece of this system, the Voluntary National Review, is exactly what its name suggests: participation is voluntary, and reporting remains state-led, albeit guided by common UN reporting guidelines. There is no sanction for declining to participate, no binding review body, and nothing resembling a WTO-style dispute settlement mechanism. And while governments have widely incorporated the Goals into national strategies, progress has been uneven, financing gaps persist, and monitoring mechanisms often lack teeth. Biermann and colleagues find that the SDGs have had little impact on legislation, institutional reform, or resource allocation (Biermann et al. 2022).

A third strand of criticism looks at the tensions built into the Goals themselves. The SDGs try to pursue economic growth, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability all at once. Critics have cast doubt on whether these can actually be reconciled under current development models. Hickel (2019) argues that continued growth is fundamentally at odds with ecological limits, and Sachs (2017) makes a related point, arguing that the Agenda still carries assumptions inherited from older modernization models. Even scholars who are broadly sympathetic to the SDGs concede that real trade-offs exist among the goals, and that these require policymakers to balance competing interests and priorities rather than simply pursue each goal in isolation (Nilsson, Griggs, and Visbeck 2016).

The deepest objections come from global justice, critical political economy, and post-development scholars. They generally welcome the SDGs’ broader ambition compared with the MDGs’ narrow poverty focus, but argue the Agenda leaves the structural causes of poverty, inequality, and environmental degradation largely untouched. Pogge and Sengupta (2016) put it directly: the SDGs pay too little attention to the global institutional arrangements that reproduce severe deprivation in the first place. Freistein and Mahlert (2016) make a related point about inequality: the SDGs talk about it more than any prior framework but stay cautious about the distribution of wealth and power that actually produces it.

These criticisms point in a fairly consistent direction. The SDGs are ambitious, but that ambition has come at the cost of focus. They generated real political enthusiasm, but that enthusiasm has not translated into institutional strength. Their scope is genuinely broad, reflecting the complexity of development, but that breadth sits uneasily with the contradictions built into pursuing growth, equity, and sustainability all at once. And for all the Agenda’s rhetorical commitment to equity, its more structural critics argue that it remains fundamentally reformist: the underlying distribution of wealth and power it was meant to address remains largely where it started.

Yet running through all of this criticism is a shared assumption that the SDGs should be judged by their capacity to transform development outcomes. That is a fair and necessary standard, but it isn’t the only one available. Before writing the SDGs off, it’s worth asking whether they will leave behind something else.

The Normative Inheritance of the Sustainable Development Goals

Scholars disagree about how to grade the SDGs, but there appears to be meaningful consensus that the 2030 Agenda marked a genuine break from earlier approaches to development. The literature tends to treat its universality, its integrated view of sustainability, its commitment to inclusion, and its governance innovations as separate developments. Viewed individually, each looks like a discrete conceptual shift. Taken together, however, they add up to a broader normative inheritance, one that continues to shape how development is understood even as progress on the Goals themselves stays uneven.

The most widely recognized shift is universality. The MDGs treated development largely as a problem facing poorer countries, to be addressed through aid from richer ones. The SDGs, in contrast, apply to everyone. Fukuda-Parr (2016) treats this as a fundamental transformation in the politics of global goal-setting, part of a larger move from “international development” to “global development” (Horner and Hulme 2019). Developing countries fought for this in the negotiations, in particular for the idea that obligation should scale with a state’s historical contribution and current capacity. That this principle made it into the final text at all marks a notable shift in whose account of fairness the 2030 agenda reflects.

Indeed, the process itself marked a break from precedent. The MDGs were drafted by a small group of experts and presented to the UN General Assembly as a fait accompli, never openly debated. The SDGs, by contrast, emerged from a much broader process of consultation with governments, civil society, and other actors. Whatever the limits of that process- and there were limits- it was a deliberate departure from the MDGs’ top-down origins, and it is part of why developing countries were able to secure the kind of language the MDGs never contained. Fukuda-Parr and Muchhala (2020) show that these normative shifts reflected the influence of Global South actors in the negotiations, who helped reshape how the agenda understands development, universality, and differentiated responsibility.

A second shift is integration. Earlier development agendas tended to treat growth, poverty reduction, environmental protection, and governance as separate lanes, each with its own institutions, experts, and metrics of success. The SDGs insist they are interdependent and often in tension. Expanding irrigated agriculture to fight hunger (SDG 2) can drain the water reserves that clean water and sanitation targets (SDG 6) depend on. Extending affordable energy access (SDG 7) has historically meant burning more fossil fuels, working directly against the climate goals (SDG 13) sitting a few pages later in the same document. Scholars studying how the Goals interact argue that sustainable development cannot be pursued goal by goal in isolation. The synergies and trade-offs between them must be managed together, not assumed away (Nilsson, Griggs, and Visbeck 2016). While this has made implementation harder, it also marks a real normative departure. The SDGs insist that prosperity, inclusion, environmental stewardship, and strong institutions have to be reconciled with each other, not just added up.

A third theme is inclusion. The pledge to “leave no one behind” has become one of the defining lines of the 2030 Agenda, signalling far more concern with inequality and exclusion than earlier development frameworks showed. In practice, it commits countries to report progress disaggregated by income, sex, age, disability, and geographic location, rather than relying solely on national averages. A country can hit a poverty-reduction target on paper while its rural population, its women, or its people with disabilities are barely moving. A national average will hide that. Razavi (2016) points to the gender-specific goal in particular: the SDGs draw attention to structural constraints on women’s rights far more explicitly than the MDGs ever did. The principle of leaving no one behind has also become part of the vocabulary through which development policy is discussed and evaluated.

A fourth shift is less visible but arguably more foundational: the underlying paradigm of development itself. The MDGs emerged against the backdrop of the human development framework associated with Amartya Sen’s capability approach, which treated economic growth as a means to expanding what people can do and be. The High-Level Panel that shaped the post-2015 agenda placed sustainable development at the core of the new framework. The shift matters because sustainable development introduces an obligation that human development did not explicitly contain: a duty toward future generations (World Commission on Environment and Development 1987). Anand and Sen (1994) had already tried to reconcile the two ideas, arguing that safeguarding the future should not come at the expense of eliminating present deprivation. Reconciling what is owed now with what is owed later remains a challenge within the SDGs, visible in the pull between ending poverty (SDG 1) and taking urgent climate action (SDG 13). Bringing both claims within the same development framework, rather than assuming growth alone would reconcile them, is itself part of what the SDGs changed.

Finally, the SDGs appear to have changed the practice of global governance itself. Instead of legally binding obligations, they work through shared objectives, voluntary commitments, peer learning, and common reporting, a framework capable of coordinating actors across very different levels of governance (Biermann, Kanie, and Kim 2017). The Voluntary National Review process, the same mechanism criticized earlier in this article for lacking teeth, is also where this kind of governance actually happens, in that countries report publicly, compare progress, and are exposed to common norms through repeated public reporting rather than legal compulsion. Judged by whether it compels compliance, the process is weak. Judged by whether it produces a shared vocabulary and normative pressure among peers, it is doing exactly what this section has been describing all along. Indeed, evidence that the SDGs have reshaped discourse far more than legislation (Biermann et al. 2022), cited by critics as proof of weak accountability, may also point to the durability of their political impact.

This broader interpretation has also begun to surface outside the academic literature. In a recent commentary marking the run-up to 2030, practitioners involved in the original Beyond 2015 campaign argue that one of the SDGs’ most enduring contributions lies in their normative legacy. They point to principles such as universality, indivisibility, and “leave no one behind” as ideas that have reshaped international cooperation (Griffiths, Williams, and Ndiaye 2026). Although these are practitioner reflections rather than scholarly analysis, they suggest that a similar intuition is emerging among the people who worked most closely on the Agenda’s implementation: something durable survives independently of the target-completion record.

Concluding Thoughts

The SDGs will reach 2030 with a deeply disappointing implementation record. Financing gaps remain substantial, several targets have gone backward, and this article has not tried to argue otherwise. But implementation was never the only thing worth watching. A non-binding agreement can still establish standards to which governments are publicly held, shaping what a health ministry reports, what a statistics office collects, and what an activist points to when official claims of progress leave people behind. None of that shows up in a target-completion count, but it is part of the SDGs’ legacy. That matters for what comes next, because whoever ends up shaping a post-2030 framework will not be neutral about which parts of the current one are retained. Universality, the idea that responsibility should track history and capacity, and the shift from an aid program to a shared global agenda were not default features of the SDGs. Developing countries fought for them during the negotiations. If a successor framework drops those commitments in the name of realism or streamlining, that will not be a neutral technical correction, but a choice about whose account of fairness gets carried forward.

The political context also makes these choices more consequential. The SDGs were adopted in 2015 at what now looks like a high point for multilateral cooperation. Since then, the international environment for development cooperation has deteriorated, multilateral institutions have faced increasing hostility, and international commitments themselves have become more contested. In this environment, the principles embedded in the SDGs cannot be taken for granted. What seemed secure enough to command unanimous agreement in 2015 may now have to be actively defended. A successor agenda should therefore fix what genuinely failed without abandoning what was gained. There is ample room to address the sprawl, enforcement, and other shortcomings of the current framework. But reform should not become an excuse for discarding the normative gains embedded in the 2030 Agenda. The question after 2030 is not only what worked, but what the international community is unwilling to give up.

References

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Mitu Sengupta is a Professor in the Department of Politics and Public Administration, and a member of the Yeates School of Graduate Studies, at Toronto Metropolitan University. She is program faculty for the York and Toronto Met joint MA/PhD Program in Communication and Culture, as well as the MA in Public Policy and Administration and the PhD in Policy Studies. Her research engages with the fields of international development, international relations, and political philosophy.