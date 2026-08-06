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Paolo Cappelli's avatar
Paolo Cappelli
Aug 7Edited

The shift from capability to infrastructure is the right analytical move, and it holds up better if pushed one layer further down. Infrastructure is not only ownership and governance. It is also physical, and its geography is considerably narrower than the language of cloud and stack suggests.

Below the model layer sits a set of very few nodes: EUV lithography from a single Dutch supplier, leading-edge logic concentrated in Taiwan, high-bandwidth memory in South Korea, advanced packaging capacity in a handful of plants, and, increasingly, grid interconnection as the binding constraint on new compute. Sovereign AI programmes of the kind pursued by Singapore, the UAE and Saudi Arabia buy accelerators and build national data centres, which changes who holds the asset. It does not change who can make it. The vulnerability sits upstream, at fabrication, tooling and power, and buying more of the finished good does not reach it.

That matters because the redundancy in this system is more correlated than it looks. A distributed cloud footprint reads as resilience on a map, but if the fabs, the packaging lines and the memory supply fall inside the same contingency, geographic dispersion is bookkeeping rather than insurance.

The European case makes the same point from the other side. The AI Act is real leverage, but it operates at the demand layer, and demand-layer instruments bind only while the regulated firm wants access to the market. Autonomy is a full-stack property. Holding rules without holding compute produces influence over conduct, not control over dependence.

Strange's knowledge structure is the right frame. Its physical floor, though, behaves less like a network and more like a chokepoint system, and the analytical vocabulary developed for maritime straits transfers with surprisingly little loss. A chokepoint is not simply a narrow place. It is a point where volume, substitutability and transit time collapse simultaneously, so that the cost of a closure is set by how long the rest of the system can run without it. Hormuz, Malacca and Bab el-Mandeb qualify on those terms. So do EUV tooling, sub-5nm logic and advanced packaging, on shorter timelines and with even thinner alternatives. Reading AI infrastructure this way changes the governance question from who writes the rules to who can hold a passage closed, and for how long before the dependent parties are forced to concede.

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Abilkhaiyr Abdimutalip's avatar
Abilkhaiyr Abdimutalip
Aug 6

AI militarization, especially with ML is risky because it can trigger actions without human judgment, here we go again the problem with North South divide as well

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