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Helena Kruder's avatar
Helena Kruder
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A very helpful conceptualisation of inclusion. Especially at this time when exclusionary far-right group-formations attract individuals with the promise of belonging, with group affiliation involving assertion of ethno-nationalist dominance. The idea of inclusive inclusion links to a recent post in which I propose zero-tolerance, plural histories, and Aristotelian philosophy of flourishing as antidotes to rising fascism - and, as argued here, against enforced cultural homogeneity: https://helenakruder.substack.com/p/36-years-later-why-todays-struggle?r=93eh99&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web. Overall, I think we need to better understand what forms of lived belonging are conducive to democracy and which are harmful.

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