India’s AI Impact Summit 2026 was framed as a demonstration of India’s growing technological prowess. Although successful in drawing technology leaders including Google’s Sundar Pichai and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, early media coverage focused on attendee reports describing overcrowding, sessions disrupted by security sweeps, and claims made by an Indian professor that her university had developed what turned out to be a Chinese made robotic dog. While not necessarily misplaced, this focus misses the deeper political significance of the event. The summit is the stage for the telling of a national narrative, in which India is becoming a developed nation and global power by mastering artificial intelligence. Importantly, inside this narrative, India’s rise represents not Western-style modernization, but a national transformation rooted in India’s civilizational heritage. Indeed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when interviewed as part of the summit, framed it in civilizational terms. He claimed that AI was now at a “civilisational inflection point”, and laid out a 2047 vision of India becoming a top-three AI power by building sovereign, inclusive “digital public goods” and shaping global AI governance around human oversight and safety.

Like China and the United States, India is focused on ‘winning’ the AI race. But more revealing is how Indian politicians increasingly describe why winning the ‘AI race’ matters. In official rhetoric, India’s rise is increasingly linked to the decline of Western dominance and the arrival of a more competitive multipolar world. In a January 2025 lecture on “India and the World”, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar argued that the world is beginning to “discern the emergence of real multipolarity”, moving away from the “domination of the West”, and that technology is a growing “game-changer”, “impacting balances of power”, with “the era of chips and AI” among the key “transformational” shifts. As a result, he added, India “must not be left behind in the development of critical and emerging technologies”.

Jaishankar also linked this technological shift to India’s self-understanding. He argued that India can embrace modern technology without losing its cultural distinctiveness, urging Indians to value their culture and heritage while advancing technologically. In this context, he said, India is reclaiming its ancient name ‘Bharat’, signalling that it is “a civilizational state regaining its place in the comity of nations”. This statement suggests that AI and other digital technologies are not just tools the Modi government uses to grow India’s economy. Rather, they may be understood as part of its project of remaking India as a confident civilizational state, proud of its heritage, and seeking greater autonomy from Western political norms as part of a broader push for strategic autonomy.

India’s ancient past and technological future are deeply connected to the Modi government’s Viksit Bharat project, which calls for a fully “developed India” by 2047. The Modi government identifies AI and digital technologies as central to India’s modernization, but insists that this transition will be continuous with India’s civilizational heritage. Government slogans often capture this fusion, especially the pairing of “Vikas” (development) and “Virasat” (heritage). For example, in a 2025 speech, Modi told his audience that “‘Vikas’ (Development) and ‘Virasat’ (heritage) …is our mantra,” and that under his government “tradition and technology can thrive together in Bharat.”

Modi’s language portrays technological modernization as something that does not require Westernization. Instead, it frames India’s future as involving the revival of an older civilizational self, one that can be reached through the embracing of Vedic wisdom alongside modern technology. Indeed, at the AI Impact Summit 2026, he praised AI for “enabling the digitisation and interpretation of ancient manuscripts, unlocking India’s civilisational knowledge systems.”

The same idea appears in government-linked heritage and science messaging. At a Science and Heritage Research Initiative event, the Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, framed India’s “traditional wisdom” as complementary to advanced science, claiming that the “fusion of traditional knowledge with modern technology could give India’s advantage over others.” Only India “has such an extensive and ancient repository of wisdom,”, he said, a “unique strength” which India “must harness to lead globally.”

Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar echoes this broader framing, arguing that “India is not just a political construct formed in the mid-20th century” but “a civilizational continuum, a flowing river of consciousness, inquiry, and learning that has endured”. Yet India’s “indigenous” culture and its insights, he says, were eroded during periods of foreign domination, when “Western constructs were paraded as universal truth” and “untruth was camouflaged as truth.” India’s ancient wisdom, Vice-President Dhankhar said, “does not obstruct innovation”, it “inspires it”.

Concrete government initiatives also link technological development with heritage. Programs such as the Science and Heritage Research Initiative and Indian Heritage in Digital Space digitise ancient sites, including Ajanta, Ellora, and Dwarka. The Gyan Bharatam mission focuses on preserving manuscripts, while AI4Bharat and Bhashini develop Indian-language digital tools reflecting India’s linguistic diversity. In the health sector, AI has been linked to Ayurveda and “ayurgenomics,” combining genomics with traditional knowledge systems. These developments have led researcher Andrew Goran to describe the Modi government as having a “techno-civilizational vision” of India’s future, in which technology is used to preserve, promote, and proliferate India’s civilizational culture. This approach, he suggests, influences everything from innovation policy to India’s foreign relations.

A key area in which this “techno-civilizational vision” is visible is in the Modi government’s desire to achieve “digital sovereignty,” meaning national control over “algorithms, data, and chips,” rather than reliance on American or Chinese technology. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, for example, argued that “True strategic autonomy will come only when our code is as indigenous as our hardware.” On this basis, the Modi government has created the BharatGen initiative, a generative AI project that promises to deliver AI “as a public good” for the Indian people, while prioritising India’s “socio-cultural and linguistic diversity.” It also explicitly connects “data sovereignty” to representation and power, focusing on “India-centric data” so that languages and cultural contexts are accurately represented. Indeed, the Indian government claims that “This emphasis on data sovereignty strengthens India’s control over its digital resources and narrative.”

Narrative “control”, then, matters alongside technical capability. Within this framing, AI is more than a productivity tool, but part of a larger story in which India presents itself as a rising civilizational state with an ancient and distinctive culture, newly confident in the digital sphere, and increasingly prepared to define modernity on its own terms.

These documents repeatedly insist that inclusion and diversity, especially linguistic diversity, are key elements of Indian culture. At the same time, the Modi government embeds AI in a political project of civilizational renewal, and its preferred term for India, “Bharat,” signals an older identity being reclaimed through modern technological power.

That raises a question. If “Bharat” becomes the dominant frame for technological modernity, who gets included in the national story, and who risks being pushed to the margins? This is not a question that can be settled by summit rhetoric alone. The Modi government’s critics often argue that Hindu majoritarian politics has contributed to the marginalization of non-Hindu minorities, particularly Muslims. In that context, it is at least notable that official civilizational messaging tends to emphasise an ancient Hindu past, while treating the subcontinent’s later imperial and religious plural histories more ambiguously, and often ignoring them altogether.

Ultimately, India’s AI Impact Summit is best interpreted as both a showcase of new technology and a political staging ground for how the Modi government wants AI to be understood: as a tool of national development, a means of advancing strategic autonomy, and a vehicle for projecting India as a civilizational state.

From Viksit Bharat to BharatGen, the throughline is the claim that India can modernize without Westernizing. In this narrative, AI supports economic transformation, but also a broader project of “digital sovereignty” that includes control over data and over national storytelling. What remains uncertain is how inclusive this “techno-civilizational vision” can be in practice. The core question is whether the story of a technologically advanced “Bharat” can credibly encompass India’s plural identities, or whether the civilizational frame will narrow the boundaries of belonging over time.

This domestic framing carries foreign-policy consequences. AI politics is increasingly about who writes the rules, who controls the infrastructure, and who sets the standards. India’s techno-civilizational framing, paired with its broader sovereignty agenda, suggests an approach that welcomes cooperation but resists governance arrangements perceived to limit autonomy, especially around data and core supply chains. The Modi Government’s aim, then, is to avoid a future in which dependence on foreign chips and models constrains India’s freedom of action and its ability to decide domestic cultural priorities on its own terms.

Nicholas Morieson is a Research Fellow at the Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation at Deakin University, Melbourne, Australia. He is the author of numerous journal articles and three books.

Chloe Smith is a PhD candidate at the Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation, Deakin University. Her key areas of research include cases of religious and far-right populism in India, digital authoritarianism, and Islamophobia.

Muhammad Omer is a PhD candidate in political science at Deakin University. His PhD is examining the causes, ideological foundations, and the discursive construction of multiple populisms in Pakistan. His other research interests include transnational Islam, South Asian politics, religious extremism, and vernacular security.