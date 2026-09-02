On 7 August 2026, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement. The public joint statement says that an armed attack on one of the three states will be regarded as an attack on all, but the full agreement has not been released, and the statement does not specify what assistance each member must provide. Within six days, two developments offered the first evidence of how the pact might work. The Houthis claimed a drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Jazan refinery, while Saudi authorities confirmed a fire but did not identify its cause. Four days later, Turkey’s defence ministry outlined plans for high-level coordination, joint exercises and defence-industrial cooperation. These facts support a limited conclusion: the pact acquired an implementation agenda quickly, but its first crisis produced no visible joint response. They do not establish whether private consultations occurred, whether Riyadh sought assistance, or whether the agreement had been formally invoked.

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The initial discussion focused on NATO’s Article 5. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described the commitment as technically equivalent to collective defence in NATO, while adding that the three states would consult on the degree and form of support after an attack. That qualification is central rather than incidental. The North Atlantic Treaty also allows each ally to take the action it deems necessary. NATO’s deterrent power comes not from an automatic promise of identical military action, but from decades of planning, secure communications, common procedures, exercises and logistics. Article 3, which requires continuous self-help and mutual aid, is as important to readiness as Article 5 is to political commitment.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies describe the pact as formalising a geopolitical realignment intended to reinforce collective deterrence. Atlantic Council analysts interpret it less as a discrete new bloc than as another layer in Riyadh’s web of partnerships, whose diplomatic and industrial value may initially exceed its military effect. Ali Bakir of the Middle East Council on Global Affairs similarly argues that the agreement should first be understood as a flexible framework for consultation, coordination and deterrence, and that the members’ different security priorities do not necessarily undermine it. That reading is persuasive, but it leaves a narrower question unanswered: when does flexibility strengthen deterrence, and when does it conceal a lack of operational preparedness? The first week cannot answer that question conclusively, but it does identify the evidence needed to do so.

The Jazan incident was therefore an early test, but not a clean verdict. No Turkish or Pakistani military response was announced, and Saudi Arabia did not publicly call on its new partners for help. Several explanations fit those facts. Riyadh may not have regarded a limited strike by a non-state actor as crossing the pact’s threshold. Attribution was not publicly settled, the fire caused no reported casualties, and an immediate military response could have widened the conflict. Consultation or intelligence sharing may also have taken place privately. Alternatively, the members may not yet have agreed on triggers, procedures or available forms of assistance.

Analyses of the Jazan episode have reached different judgments. Steven Cook of the Council on Foreign Relations suggests either that Saudi leaders did not consider the Houthi threat grave enough or that they doubted Ankara and Islamabad were ready to enter the fight. An Arab Center Washington DC assessment takes a more restrained view: low-level strikes are precisely the incidents least likely to activate collective defence, so the real test has not yet occurred. Both explanations are plausible. The public evidence does not allow them to be ranked with confidence.

My interpretation is therefore narrower than a claim of institutional weakness. Jazan exposed an evidentiary gap with operational consequences. An alliance can keep intelligence and military planning secret while still announcing that its consultative machinery has been activated. No such announcement followed. That silence may have reflected deliberate escalation control, but it also meant that adversaries and partners saw no public evidence that the new pledge had changed immediate behavior. The first week showed that the pact had not yet demonstrated operational readiness; it did not prove that the alliance was institutionally weak.

The distinction is between strategic ambiguity and administrative ambiguity. Strategic ambiguity concerns the uncertainty faced by an adversary about the scale, timing and form of a response. It can preserve political flexibility and complicate hostile planning. Administrative ambiguity concerns uncertainty among the members themselves about who consults whom, what threshold applies and which forms of assistance are available. The former can support deterrence, but only if the partners privately share decision rules and can act on them. The latter delays action and creates opportunities for miscalculation. Outsiders cannot see the pact’s internal arrangements, but they can look for indicators: standing political and military bodies, secure communications, contingency plans, exercises, logistics and an agreed procedure for signaling that consultations have begun.

Türkiye’s defence ministry provided some of those indicators on 13 August. Its implementation outline envisaged mechanisms involving defence ministers, foreign ministers and armed-forces chiefs; exercises across land, sea and air; cooperation in air defence and unmanned systems; and joint development, production, maintenance and logistics. Unmanned and autonomous systems, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence were identified as priorities. There is no evidence that this announcement was drafted in response to Jazan, and it should not be presented as such. It does show that the members recognise the distance between a collective-defence clause and a usable institution. Whether these plans had been agreed before the signing or were accelerated afterwards remains unclear.

The members’ complementary capabilities make that institutional task worthwhile. Saudi Arabia contributes financial capacity, energy weight and regional influence. Türkiye brings a large conventional military, operational experience and an advanced defence industry. Pakistan adds military experience, manpower and strategic status, although public evidence does not establish that its nuclear deterrent extends to the other members. Yet complementarity does not produce a common threat map. Saudi priorities center on the Gulf, Iran and the Houthis; Türkiye also looks to Syria, Israel, Greece and its NATO obligations; Pakistan’s central conventional concern remains India, alongside its relationships with China and Iran. Those differences can explain deliberate flexibility, as Bakir argues. They can also make agreement on which conflicts activate the pact more difficult. Both possibilities must remain open.

The practical test is therefore not whether the pact publishes an automatic military response. It is whether it develops an assistance ladder that the members understand in advance: consultation and intelligence sharing at the lower end; cyber defence, air-defence reinforcement, maritime support and logistics in the middle; and the use of force at the upper end. The precise ladder can remain classified, but its activation should be visible enough to sustain deterrence. This also supplies the limited lesson for liberal democracies. Legal authority, parliamentary oversight and public consent need not prevent rapid support if governments decide in peacetime what can begin immediately and what must return to elected institutions. The lesson is not to imitate the Mecca pact’s current ambiguity or to promise automatic war, but to combine political discretion with pre-agreed procedures.

Subsequent developments reinforce rather than overturn the first-week assessment. Türkiye identified Egypt as a possible future member once legal and operational details are clarified. On 25 August, Bangladesh’s junior foreign minister said that Dhaka viewed an invitation to join positively. This interest demonstrates the pact’s political and symbolic appeal. It does not demonstrate operational credibility. Additional members could add military weight, geography and legitimacy, but each would also bring another threat perception, external relationship and set of red lines. Expansion before common procedures is established could turn useful strategic ambiguity into administrative uncertainty.

What, then, did the first week reveal? First, the signing was followed within days by a concrete institutional program, though not its implementation. Second, the public record does not show that a collective mechanism was activated after Jazan. Third, the available evidence cannot yet determine whether that silence reflected deliberate restraint, an attack below the agreed threshold, private coordination or institutional unreadiness. This is a more cautious conclusion than declaring success or failure, but it is also a more useful one. It identifies what should be watched next: the creation of standing bodies, evidence of crisis consultation, exercises that test political decisions rather than only military exercises, and arrangements that connect intelligence, air defence, logistics and public signaling.

If those mechanisms are built and exercised, the pact’s ambiguity may prove strategic: members would retain freedom over the form of assistance while adversaries would face a credible risk of collective action. If membership expands while thresholds and procedures remain undefined, the same ambiguity will look increasingly administrative. For now, the Mecca pact is a politically significant framework moving towards institutionalisation. It is not yet an alliance that has demonstrated collective defence in practice.

Dr. Roie Yellinek is the Co-Director of the Geopolitics Lab (G-Lab), a geopolitical consultancy firm and the geopolitical advisor for the Israeli National AI Directorate. Previously, he worked as a security & strategic consultant and researcher for the Israeli government; a research associate at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies (BESA); a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute (MEI) in Washington; and as a lecturer at Ono Academic College and Reichman University. He has been writing extensively on geopolitics and soft power and has frequently commented in local and international media.