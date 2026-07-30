Download the book free of charge (below) or buy a paperback version on Amazon and in all good book stores.

Popular Culture And World Politics – Theories, Methods, Pedagogies 1.33MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This edited collection brings together cutting edge insights from a range of key thinkers working in the area of popular culture and world politics (PCWP). Offering a holistic approach to this exciting field of research, it contributes to the establishment of PCWP as a sub-discipline of International Relations. Canvassing issues such as geopolitics, political identities, the War on Terror and political communication – and drawing from sources such as film, videogames, art and music – this collection is an invaluable reader for anyone interested in popular culture and world politics.

Contributors: Jutta Weldes, Christina Rowley, Constance Duncombe, Roland Bleiker, Jason Dittmer, Klaus Dodds, Linda Åhäll, Nicholas J. Kiersey, Iver B. Neumann, Michael J. Shapiro, Nick Robinson, Daniel Bos, Saara Särmä, Matt Davies, M.I. Franklin, Robert A. Saunders, Kyle Grayson, and William Clapton.