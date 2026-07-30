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Reflections On The Posthuman In International Relations 1.19MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This book exposes a much needed discussion on the interconnectedness between objects, organisms, machines and elemental forces. It seeks to disturb dogmatic ontologies that privilege human life and successfully questions the separation between the natural and human worlds. By doing so, the collection confronts, challenges, and energises discussion beyond International Relations’ traditional territorial lines. By revealing the fragility of mainstream narratives of the ‘human,’ each author in this collection contributes to an unsettling vision of a posthuman world. Questions of what the future beyond the Anthropocene looks like pervasively infiltrate the collection and move away from a system that all too often relies on binary relationships. In contrast to this binary view of the world, the book (re)entagles the innate complexities found within the world and brings forward a plurality of views on posthumanism.

Contributors: Olaf Corry, Stefanie Fishel, Cameron Harrington, Carolin Kaltofen, Matt McDonald, Darian Meacham, Audra Mitchell, Delf Rothe, Elke Schwarz and Rafi Youatt.