Download the book free of charge (below) or buy a paperback version on Amazon and in all good book stores.

Restoring Indigenous Self Determination – Theoretical And Practical Approaches 1.23MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Indigenous peoples around the world find themselves locked in power struggles with dominant states and transnational actors who resist their claims to land, culture, political recognition and other key factors associated with the idea of national self-determination. In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples – suggesting that an important attitudinal shift might now be taking place internationally. Yet, as this volume’s contributors suggest, much more work is needed in terms of understanding what Indigenous self-determination means in theory and how it is to be achieved in practice.