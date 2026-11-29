The Burning Edge: Travels Through Irradiated Belarus

By Arthur Chichester

Robacuna Publishing, 2018

There are many scholarly books about the devastation unleashed on Ukraine and its immediate neighbours by the Chernobyl disaster. One recommends, in particular, Katz’s (2010) investigation of longitudinal public health data; Macdonald’s (2015) expose of post-Chernobyl wildlife; and Kalmbach’s (2021) assessment of state-sanctioned but reckless irradiation-farming. There are numerous studies like Raku (2026) about the toxic impact on the army of brave liquidators, many of whom gave their lives stripping the nuclear debris from the roof of reactor four. One might also mention Hatch (2015) focusing on the psychological not just the physical legacy. One reads of failed electronic German robots melting under the extremes of nuclear heat, being summarily replaced with sacrificial humans (Brown, 2020). The study of the HBO series is particularly impressive in its horrendous forensic technical detail on the effects of nuclear pollution.

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Books about the impact on neighbouring Belarus, partially due to the highly secretive nature of this authoritarian state, are, by comparison, scarce. For this reason and many more, IR students will find Chichester’s memoir, a preciously insightful delineation of a de facto “closed territory”. In Chichester’s reading, Belarus confronts the ecological devastation caused by Chernobyl’s explosion (4-25) very ambiguously. That immediately takes me (in contrast) into consideration of weaknesses of the volume. This is something of a rambling travelogue by someone who is not a scholar either of the region or of nuclear science and its human effects. However, most IR students would not find epidemiological-data very accessible at any rate. So what we get from Chichester is something which is (arguably) more valuable - a rare assessment of everyday Belarusians. We are “in the zone” some forty years after most of the country was heavily irradiated by atomic nucleus. It is thus an intensely immersive book. It’s an everyday man’s guide to how a radioactive disaster wreaks havoc on its neighbours, and totally reshapes their lives. It is therefore a narrative also about environmental resilience in face of uncertain odds (30-54).

The author, (better known as the YouTube traveller “Bald and Bankrupt”) takes us on a potentially treacherous journey across Lukashenko’s Belarus dictatorship. He encounters a diverse array of colourful characters still persisting in the region in the aftermath of the nuclear disaster. In countless cases villagers have just come back in defiance of the law- or in other instances they have been hoodwinked by officials that it is now safe. As Chichester states,

I write this from a rundown hotel…in a small bleak town hacked out of the dark forest that surround it. It is a place where outsiders rarely visit and where those with the opportunity to do so have left long before (ix).

There are few parts of this apocalyptic modern Belarus, which Chichester does not visit. We find him exploring by ancient tram, on decrepit buses re-conditioned from the 1940s and bizarrely, by broken-down hire-cars where the writer is lucky to evade the suspicions of regional police, and ever-treacherous roads. There is a bleakness to the ubiquitous deprivation and depression which pervades the country, and which might prevail even if half the territory had not been toxified by an atomic explosion. Almost the only antidote to this stupor of melancholia is public socialisation, not so hearty meals (the pinging not just of microwaves but likely of nuclear dust) and the demon drink. Aside from spirit-licenses, liquor is improvised with a still more potent local homebrew. In short, alcohol is the fastest way out of post-Chernobyl Belarus.

Finding himself studying at the Linguistic University in Minsk, the writer quickly realises that what he views at a day-to-day level in Lukashenko’s capitol is grossly unrepresentative of the poverty and contamination which pervades large parts of rural Belarus. It’s infamous “Last Dictator” is nothing if not cunning. Facing underlying popular unrest he regularly increases state pensions and various welfare initiatives which ostensibly appear as benevolent largesse. However, their economic effects are swiftly immiserated by rising inflation and the soaring cost of core consumer-goods, and by the reality of mass under-employment. Belarusians must work as a duty of the worker’s paradise, but their pay is miserable and labour-tedious. To peer beneath the fabric of a Minsk factory or Gorky assembly-line is to go back to the previous century or the one before that. In remote areas, where the last of the Soviet-era tractors have staggered to a mechanical-stop, farmers are out with horses and rudimentary hand-implements not seen in most of Europe for the last hundred years.

There is another sense in which Alexander Lukashenko is also particularly artful - and that is in relation to the atomic disaster itself. For a period in the years after Chernobyl, large parts of regions like Gomel were compensated with a kind of danger-money due to the contamination of their fields. The extent of this temporarily (state) occupied land, bulldozed and abandoned was surprisingly small, and for the most part heavily forested. The President had to bow to the watchful eyes of America’s satellite-surveillance and the WHO’s annual inspections and pay lip service to atomic disaster protocol. Farmers whose land was contaminated and un-farmable got a meagre allowance from the state, common to the EU’s policy of “set aside”.

Ironically the EU policy was designed to encourage environmental protection and re-wilding, whereas the Belarusian fund was a tiny indemnification for the destruction of vast fields which would remain radioactive for centuries after the Chernobyl blast. However, soon after, Lukashenko began precipitously declaring large areas hit by radiation as safe to re-farm, backed by an army of state “puppet-scientists” quoting promising recovery-results (even) from Japan and Long Island. This was one of the greatest acts of national treachery perpetuated by a President against the health of his own people. He ordered the farmers back into death-fields. Now by encouragement or default even Polesie Radioecological Reserve is not fully abandoned.

So as Chichester wanders through ancient towns like Slavgorod, Slaka, Cherenkov, or Kricchev- places the Vikings had once founded or the Mongols had sacked, Poles conquered, or Russians plundered - he saw the reality of what nuclear radiation actually does. He observes the real Belarus concealed by government (155-182). Albeit, like in Kazakhstan the occasional Belarusian minister had symbolically bathed in waters that had once been irradiated - the reality of the nuclear holocaust experienced by Belarusians is ubiquitous. All around are headless cows, two-headed bulls, hooved beasts of the field with the most catastrophic of deformities, and even shrunken wildlife sounds, now sparse in forests that had once echoed to the sound of birdsong.

Then, as he gradually becomes friends with the villagers he meets along the way, he witnesses the true scale of human atrocity, radiation has inflicted on the people of the country. He finally meets the army of the hidden half-dead- the “stigmatized-cripples” of Chernobyl (55-95). He is shown the vast numbers dying of leukaemia and thyroid cancers in wretched village clinics. He sees grotesque childhood deformities, limbless children and colonies of disabled people, looking like countless thalidomide victims. It is a juxtaposition to the author’s pluck. As the author explains:

So far, I had not been too concerned by the radiation doses I’d spent to journey among local people who had spent decades surrounded by the invisible danger, allowing me to console myself, perhaps naively, that there was, in reality, little to fear from a few weeks spent in the contaminated region. But…deep in the forests, I felt vulnerable for the first time…every branch I touched I imagined was disturbing particles of radiation that would seep into my skin. Every time I took a breath, I imagined the radiation my lungs and blood-stream were consuming and the mutations within (170).

The final realisation that the author had likely permanently compromised his own health is slowly confirmed as the landscape of nuclear fallout becomes clearer to him. He is wandering a sick planet of desperately ill people, many dying of any number of nuclear-related diseases. Others do not let the Chernobyl holocaust carry them away and choose suicide or instead drink themselves to death. In some cases, the rejuvenation of the network of sanatoria previously offering Soviet-era holidays, now proffers deathbed sanctuary. In the wake of Chernobyl, the network of Communist Party holiday camps were repurposed as death-homes for Chernobyl’s victims. Chichester elucidates this bleak world.

While impeding western scrutiny, Belarus has not entirely escaped the long-finger of American and NATO clandestine testing-operations. The big camera in the sky is hard to evade. Belarus remains a sink-hole of nuclear-residue and a country pulverised by the effects of radiation contaminants. Few accounts have offered such a genuinely frank narrative of how everyday Belarusians co-habit an irradiated land with its off-spring of deformity and disease. This book is compelling-reading for those interested in the environmental challenges facing inhabitants of this former-Soviet space, and the resilience of those Belarusians with no choice but to stay. It is a Belarus few recent outsiders have Illuminated so well.

Martin Duffy has participated in more than two hundred international election and human rights assignments since beginning his career in Africa and Asia in the 1980s. He has served with a wide range of international organizations and has frequently been decorated for field service, among them UN (United Nations) Peacekeeping Citations and the Badge of Honour of the International Red Cross Movement. He has also held several academic positions in Ireland, UK, USA and elsewhere. He is a proponent of experiential learning and holds awards from Dublin, Oxford, Harvard, and several other institutions including the Diploma in International Relations at the University of Cambridge.