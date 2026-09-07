E-International Relations

E-International Relations

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RICHARD LAIDLAW's avatar
RICHARD LAIDLAW
15m

Of course it will. But against the hissy fits and doom pronouncements we're hearing from the isolationist elements of the west, it's good to keep making that point.

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