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Brian Finder
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I have not read the book, but I think this is a very strange ideia, because yes, Russia is hostile towards its neighbors and has active propaganda activities in western countries, but the one nation that is, and has been for more than a century, in a "war on everybody", is the United States of America. It is the US, not Russia, that has invaded countless countries, organized coups, operated regime change and propaganda campaigns, imposed economic sanctions, etc, on most of the world's population. Of course, western academics prefer to look at Russia, because that is their reason of existance: to rationally justify state action against percieved threats to their hegemony.

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