E-International Relations

E-International Relations

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Bertrand Laurent's avatar
Bertrand Laurent
Aug 9

This is a valuable, insightful essay. As an anthropologist specializing in the subject of governance, I am studying how societies project guilt, disorder, and failure onto nature, and how that history evolved into modern governance and a new concept of the Anthropocene. Explore this with me! See my articles at: substack/@bertrandlaurent

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