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System, Society And The World – Exploring The English School Of International Relations (second Edition) 1.07MB ∙ PDF file Download Download



Since its reorganisation in the 1990s, the English School has emerged as a popular theoretical lens through which to examine global events. Those who use the approach promote it as a middle way of theorising due to its ability to incorporate features from both systemic and domestic perspectives into one coherent lens. This volume, now in its second edition, brings together some of the most important voices on the English School to highlight the multifaceted nature of the School’s applications in International Relations.

Contributors: Filippo Costa Buranelli, Cornelia Navari, Richard Little, lan Hall, Andrew Linklater, Roger Epp, Adrian Gallagher, Cathinka Vik, Tim Dunne, Yannis A. Stivachtis, Jason Ralph, Matthew S. Weinert, Tom Keating, John Williams and Alexander Astrov.