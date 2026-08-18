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Perhaps no article has been as often cited or hotly debated as that of Professor Samuel P. Huntington’s 1993 Foreign Affairs article “The Clash of Civilizations?.” Written at a time when the world was going through massive shifts, his essay looked into the future and put forward a thesis that culture would be at the center of international conflicts. In October 2013 we compiled a series of articles reflecting on the impact of the piece. As the essays in this collection make clear, the accuracy of the thesis is hotly debated and it remains a theory with which serious engagement ought to be made.

Contributors: J. Paul Barker, Jeffrey Haynes, David A. Welch, Syed Mansoob Murshed, Johan Eriksson, Takashi Inoguchi, Dieter Senghass, Arshin Adib-Moghaddam.

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We later followed this up with a fuller book length edited collection: The ‘Clash of Civilizations’ 25 Years On: A Multidisciplinary Appraisal. Also free to download from our books library.