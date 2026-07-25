Here’s your digest of all the published pieces on E-International Relations over the last two weeks. We will be taking a summer break from the newsletter over the month of August, and we’ll be back with the next roundup in early September.

This newsletter, and all of our content, will always be free – and everything we publish is facilitated by our all-volunteer team. If you are able to support our work you can sign up for the paid tier if you have not yet done so.

Opinion – The Deepest Fault Line of the Venezuela Earthquake Is Political

– Mukesh Kapila

An Introduction to Critical Terrorism Studies

– Lee Jarvis and Alice Martini

Review – Resilient Statehood

– Chokri Kooli

Opinion – The Human Cost of Migration Deterrence in Egypt

– Elena Habersky

The Falklands, FIFA and the Future of the British Overseas Territories

– Peter Clegg

The Tragedy of Capital and the Re-Opening of Futurity

– Richard W. Coughlin

Review – Rock Paper Scissors

– Martin Duffy

Critical Terrorism Studies: Hamas and 7 October 2023

– Lee Jarvis and Alice Martini

Opinion – The Most Personal Propaganda Tool Ever Built

– Jude Althagafi

Opinion – What Does the US’ Anti-Bribery Retreat Mean for the Global Struggle Against Corruption?

– Rachel A. Schwartz and Lauren Cargal

Sri Lanka’s Brief Window to Stop Displaced Cyber-Scam Networks

– Bruno S. Sergi and Fabian M. Teichmann

We have a new open access book to share. Critical Terrorism Studies: A Dictionary, by Lee Jarvis and Alice Martini.

Free to download from E-International Relations and available to buy in all good bookstores, the book offers an unrivalled introduction to key concepts and debates within the field of Critical Terrorism Studies. Comprising 160 original entries, it introduces readers to important events such as 9/11, organisations such as Al-Qaeda, theories such as feminism, methods such as discourse analysis, and debates such as new terrorism, and the impact these have had on research in this area. Each entry is accompanied by suggestions for further reading, helping readers to develop their understanding. The book includes a new full-length introduction to Critical Terrorism Studies, setting out how the field has evolved. The dictionary’s accessible and engaging style makes it an essential resource for anyone interested in thinking critically around terrorism, counterterrorism and political violence.

Finally, on this week’s episode of Thinking Global, Prof. Sumantra Bose chats with Dr. Tusharika Deka (⁠@Tusharika24⁠) in this second episode of two about his future projects, his grasp of where technology and global history meet, his understanding of how conflict and identity come together, and much more. Thinking Global is available wherever you get your podcasts.