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The Praeter Colonial Mind – An Intellectual Journey Through The Back Alleys Of Empire 1.47MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

For good or ill, the lingering legacies of imperialism play a key role in our post-colonial societies of today. Drawing on anecdotal evidence and philosophical analysis, this book spans across the war in Ukraine, British and American imperialism, the so-called Global South, anti-colonialism and decolonization, culture wars and political violence, Trumpism, the rules-based international order, the rise of China, and the advent of AI, all against the backdrop of the author’s personal experiences in America, Europe, and post-Soviet spaces. The mind that tries to make sense of all of this sees colonialism simultaneously as past and present as it is confronted with the evidence of its many legacies – and attempts to step aside to gain perspective and go above and beyond colonialism.

About the author

Francisco Lobo holds a PhD in War Studies from King’s College London. He also holds an LLM in International Legal Studies (New York University), an LLM in International Law and an LLB (University of Chile). He has worked as a legal practitioner in the private and public sectors. He has more recently worked as an advisor for an international development project to train the Armed Forces of Ukraine in IHL and military ethics standards. His research focuses on international law, human rights, the laws and ethics of war, legal theory, moral philosophy, and history.