On this episode of the Thinking Global Podcast, Dr. Ajay Gudavarthy chats with Tusharika (⁠@Tusharika24⁠) about The 2024 Indian Elections. Dr. Gudavarthy speaks about the Congress party of India, its history, its electoral effect, the ongoing 2024 elections in India, and more. This is the third episode of our multilingual ‘India Votes’ series of 2024.

Ajay Gudavarthy is an Associate Professor at the Center for Political Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi. His recent book is on Politics, Ethics and Emotions in ‘New India’ (Routledge, 2023).

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