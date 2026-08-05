On this week's episode, Alexander Lanoszka speaks with the Thinking Global team about Military Alliances and NATO Enlargement. Dr. Lanoszka speaks with Kieran (@kieranjomeara) about how to conceptualise military alliances, the effect of Nuclear proliferation on alliances, the importance of multilateral alliances today, why we should 'thank goodness' for NATO expansion, and the effects of the Russo-Ukrainian War on NATO.

Dr. Alexander Lanoszka (@ALanoszka) is an Assistant Professor of International Relations at the University of Waterloo. He studies alliance politics, theories of war, and European security. His book Military Alliances in the Twenty First Century (Polity, 2022) offers a holistic overview of how alliances operate from their conception to their eventual demise. He has also co-written policy monographs on Baltic regional security and Taiwan’s defence posture as well as co-edited a volume on NATO's enhanced Forward Presence.

Thinking Global is available on all major podcast platforms.