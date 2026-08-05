On this week’s episode of the Thinking Global Podcast Professor Anthony F. Lang Jr. speaks with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) and Daniel Drury about conceptualising International Political Theory (IPT), normativity in the study of international relations, intervention, his latest reflections on universal values, the significance of Hugo Grotius, and so much more.

Anthony F. Lang Jr. (@ProfTonyLang) is Professor of International Political Theory at The University of St. Andrews, Scotland. From 2000 through 2003, he served as a Programme Officer at the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs, where he directed programmes on ethics and the use of force, religion and US Foreign Policy, and ethics in higher education. Prior to arriving in St Andrews, he taught courses at Albright College, Yale University, and Bard College. He is one of the founding editors of the journal, Global Constitutionalism. He now serves on its editorial board, along with the boards of Ethics & International Affairs and Human Rights Review. He is Editor in Chief of the Journal of International Political Theory. He has been active in the International Studies Association (ISA), and has served as a consultant for the UNODC on ethics in higher education and the UK Ministry of Defence on ethical and legal issues.

Professor Lang's research focuses on the intersection of politics, law and ethics at the global level. These themes are explored through the lens of global constitutionalism, human rights, international responsibility, and the just war tradition. Within these different areas, Professor Lang has focused on issues such as global constituent power, international organizations, international law, and military intervention. His work has drawn on 20th century figures such as Hans Morgenthau, Hannah Arendt, and Judith Shklar, and historical figures such as Aristotle and Hugo Grotius. He is currently working on issues of universality and narratives in global politics

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