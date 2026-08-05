On this episode of the Thinking Global Podcast, Dr. Arvind Kumar chats with Tusharika (⁠@Tusharika24⁠) about The 2024 Indian Elections. Dr. Kumar speaks about the significance of these elections, who the key political figures and parties in India are, class-based minor parties, candidate selection procedure, and more. This is the second episode of our multilingual ‘India Votes’ series of 2024. This interview was also conducted in Hindi, available above.

Arvind Kumar (@arvind_kumar__) is a Lecturer in Sociology and Criminology at Royal Holloway, The University of London. He is also an executive Member of the British Association for South Asian Studies (BASAS). He recently completed his PhD in Politics from Royal Holloway where his thesis was on the Candidate Selection, Voting Behaviour and Mobilisation of Marginal Castes in Uttar Pradesh. He writes regularly for publications such as The Print, India Today, First Post.

Lastly, this week we have another Open Letter Competition. The best entry will be read out on next week’s episode. Please do email your answers (no more than 300 words) to: thinkingglobal.eir@gmail.com on the question: How would the re-election of Donald Trump to the presidency affect US Foreign Policy? Alongside that, we always enjoy hearing from you! Which Thinking Global Podcast episodes have you been listening to? Which articles on E-International Relations have you enjoyed reading? What are you currently publishing on? Send us your letters to the email address above and have them read out on the podcast! If you enjoy the output of E-International Relations, please consider a ⁠donation⁠.

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