On this week’s episode of the Thinking Global Podcast, Aylin Matlé speaks with Jennifer (@JenniferEngl) and Kieran (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠) about German foreign policy, transatlantic relations, NATO, Trump, US-German Relations and foreign policy following the 2025 German elections. This is part of our 2025 German election special series.

Dr. Aylin Matlé (@AylinMatle) is a senior research fellow at the Center for Security and Defence at the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP). Dr. Matlé’s research interests include German and US security and defence policies, NATO, and transatlantic security and defence relations as well as the interconnectedness of the euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific theatre. She has published widely on those topics and appears regularly as a commentator in German and international media outlets. She is a member of NATO’s Civil Society Advisory Panel on Women, Peace and Security.

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