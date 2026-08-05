On this week's episode, Bruce Pannier and Temur Umarov speak with Thinking Global team about the regional politics of Central Asia. Mr. Pannier and Mr. Umarov chat with Kieran (@kieranjomeara) and Ismail (@AdamSmailH) about the history of Russia's dominance in the region, how the region has been effected by the Russo-Ukraine war, regional ties with China, the potential for conflict, and how we should think about current widespread protest in the region.

Bruce Pannier (@BrucePannier) is a Central Asia analyst journalist covering Central Asia. He currently writes Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s blog, Qishloq Ovozi, and appears regularly on the Majlis podcast for RFE/RL. Prior to joining RFE/RL in 1997, Mr. Pannier worked at the Open Media Research Institute in Prague.

Temur Umarov (@TUmarov) is a fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. His research is focuses on Central Asian countries' domestic and foreign policies, as well as China's relations with Russia and Central Asian neighbours.

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