On this episode of the Thinking Global Podcast, Catarina M. Liberato (@CataMLiberato) chats with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠) about ‘Global Britain’ in The Post-Brexit Context and the 2024 UK General Election. This is the fourth episode in our 2024 UK General Election special series, posting a new episode every day in the week leading up to the July 4th election.

Catarina M. Liberato is a PhD Candidate at the School of Politics and International Relations (SPIR) of the University of Kent (UK), since September 2020. Currently, her research focuses on British foreign policy changes and ideas in the Brexit context. Her PhD project is dedicated to "The journey of ‘Global Britain’: Foreign Policy changes in the Brexit context" and has funding from the Foundation for Science and Technology (FCT), a Portuguese government agency.

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