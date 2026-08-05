This week on the Thinking Global Podcast, Chase Oliver chats with Edward (@edwarddcurry5) with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) about what his Libertarian foreign policy for the US would entail if he were to win the upcoming US Presidential Election in November 2024 as the nominee of the third largest party in the US. He also talks about immigration and refugee policy, climate change, free trade agreements, and non-interventionism.

Chase Oliver (@ChaseForLiberty @LPNational) is the US Libertarian Party’s Nominee for the 2024 Presidential Elections. Dubbed the "most influential Libertarian in America" by Rolling Stone, Oliver passionately champions the rights of all individuals against the growing power of politicians and bureaucrats, and the big-money cronies who keep them in power. This 39-year-old brings the needed energy that will leave the old parties struggling to keep up. His issues resonate with everyday people who see a system that patronizingly throws them crumbs while needlessly making their lives more difficult and cruelly pitting them against each other.

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