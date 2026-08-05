On this episode of the Thinking Global Podcast, Prof. Christopher Hill chats with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠) on conceptualising ‘foreign policy’ itself, British foreign policy after Brexit, the central thesis of his The Future of British Foreign Policy, how this election intertwines with foreign policy discourse, and more. This is the first episode in our 2024 UK General Election special series, posting a new episode every day in the week leading up to the July 4th election.

Christopher Hill is Emeritus Professor at the Department of Politics and International Studies at The University of Cambridge (@Dept_of_POLIS). He was previously the Montague Burton Professor of International Relations from 1991 to 2004 at the London School of Economics and Political Science. For the period 2017-2019 he has held the Wilson E. Schmidt Distinguished Chair of International Relations at the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), Johns Hopkins University, Bologna. Professor Hill has published widely in the areas of foreign policy analysis and general international relations, his most recent books beingThe Future of British Foreign Policy: Security and Diplomacy in a World after Brexit (2019), Foreign Policy in the Twenty-First Century (2016), The National Interest in Question: Foreign Policy in Multicultural Societies (Oxford University Press, 2013) andNational and European Foreign Policies: Towards Europeanization (Edited with Reuben Wong, 2011).

Lastly, this week we have another Open Letter Competition. Entries WILL be read out on the next episode so long as they are sent in before Thursday 4th July. Please do email your answers (no more than 300 words) to: thinkingglobal.eir@gmail.com.

In what way has this UK General Election been entwined with international relations and why?

Alongside that, we always enjoy hearing from you! Which Thinking Global Podcast episodes have you been listening to? Which articles on E-International Relations have you enjoyed reading? What are you currently publishing on? Send us your letters to the email address above and have them read out on the podcast! If you enjoy the output of E-International Relations, please consider a ⁠donation⁠.

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