In this week's episode of the Thinking Global podcast, Cynthia Enloe talks with the team. To begin with, Professor Enloe unfolds her claim that "The international is personal; the personal is international", before exploring the idea of 'womenandchildren' rhetoric in contemporary conflict. Following this, Professor Enloe discusses the marginalisation of Feminist International Relations and how Feminist International Relations can challenge the dominant narratives the discipline has constructed. Lastly, prior to a brief exploration of masculinity and militarisation, Professor Enloe talks about her new book 'Twelve Feminist Lessons of War', available from ⁠University of California Press⁠ and ⁠Footnotes Press⁠.

Professor Cynthia Enloe is a Research Professor in the Department of International Development, Community, and Environment, with affiliations with Women’s and Gender Studies and Political Science, all at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts (@ClarkUniversity⁠). Some of Professor Enloe’s books include: 'Maneuvers: The International Politics of Militarizing Women’s Lives' (2000), 'The Curious Feminist' (2004), 'Nimo’s War, Emma’s War: Making Feminist Sense of the Iraq War' (2010), 'Seriously!: Investigating Crashes and Crises as if Women Mattered' (2013), 'Globalization and Militarism: Feminists Make the Link' (2016), and of course her seminal work: 'Bananas, Beaches, and Bases: Making Feminist Sense of International Politics' (1989).

Thinking Global is available on all major podcast platforms.