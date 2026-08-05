This week on the Thinking Global podcast, Professor Danny Dorling (University of Oxford, @oxfordgeography) speaks with the Thinking Global team about where Geography and International Relations meet. Professor Dorling chats with Kieran (⁠⁠⁠@kieranjomeara⁠⁠⁠) and Victoria (@vic_hhberg) about human geography, Brexit, ‘Shattered Nation’ (@VersoBooks), inequality, human progress, influenza, rising mortality rates and more.

Danny Dorling (@dannydorling) is Halford Mackinder Professor of Geography and Fellow of St Peter's College, University of Oxford. His work concerns issues of housing, health, employment, education, wealth and poverty. His recent works include, but are by no means limited to: Shattered Nation: Inequality and The Geography of a Failing State (Verso, 2023),Inequality and the 1% (Verso, 2014), Rule Britannia: Brexit and the End of Empire (Biteback, 2019); and Finntopia: What We can Learn From the World's Happiest Country (Agenda, 2020), alongside a host of articles.

Lastly, this week we have another Open Letter Competition. The best entry will be read out on next week’s episode. Please do email your answers (no more than 300 words) to: thinkingglobal.eir@gmail.com on the question: To what extent would a 'New Cold War' be distinct from the previous Cold War?

Alongside that, we always enjoy hearing from you! Which Thinking Global Podcast episodes have you been listening to? Which articles on E-International Relations have you enjoyed reading? What are you currently publishing on? Send us your letters to the email address above and have them read out on the podcast! If you enjoy the output of E-International Relations, please consider a ⁠donation⁠.

Thinking Global is available on all major podcast platforms.